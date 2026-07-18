Mahesh Tutorials closure: ‘I paid ₹2.2L, but my child got coaching for only 3 months’

MUMBAI: Days after Mahesh Tutorials abruptly shut 33 coaching centres across Maharashtra, most of them in Mumbai, thousands of students, parents and teachers are still waiting for answers. Parents say the state government is not willing to step in because coaching classes do not fall under the school education department. Mumbai, India. July 17, 2026 - The Mahesh Tutorials centre, located in the Ashish Chambers building in the Chembur area, is among at least 33 centres across Maharashtra that the well-known coaching institute abruptly closed last week. Mumbai, India. July 17, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)/ (Raju Shinde)

Mahesh Tutorials, dominant in Mumbai’s SSC and HSC coaching space, had completed admissions for the 2026-27 academic year and collected fees from students before it shut down. Parents from the Matunga branch said they were called for a meeting where the management claimed the parent company is in in a financial crisis. The coaching institute’s parent company is MT Educare Ltd, which was acquired by Zee Learn in 2019.

For a few days after the coaching centres shut, students were given online classes. Then they were asked to join integrated classes. However, when parents demanded fee refunds, they were told that the company did not have the money.

Parents say they had paid fees for two- and three-year coaching programmes. According to parents, the fees for Classes 11 and 12 ranged from ₹1.80 lakh to ₹2.40 lakh, while long-term coaching courses cost between ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh.

A parent from the Chembur branch, said, “I paid more than ₹2.20 lakh for a two-year course, but my child received coaching for only about three months. This is not only a financial loss, it’s an emotional setback for the students. It is also a setback academically.”

Pradip Magare, a parent and a social activist, says the only recourse will be the courts. “The sudden closure has created uncertainty, especially for students who will take the board examinations this year. Students should be focusing on their studies, not worrying about shifting to another coaching institute,” he said.

Teachers are also facing uncertainty. A senior employee who was with Mahesh Tutorials for 15 years said, “We have not received our June salary. We do not know what will happen to pending dues and other payments. This has come as a shock to all of us.”

Uncertainty over Lakshya Junior College

The closure has also raised questions about the future of Lakshya Junior College, linked to the coaching institute. Around six years ago, Mahesh Tutorials received permission to start junior colleges under the ‘Lakshya’ brand and operated colleges along with coaching centres such as Chembur and Virar.

Officials with the school education department said three junior colleges are functioning under the name ‘Lakshya Prep’. The Chembur college has admitted 30 students, while colleges in Thane and Kalyan have not received any admissions this year. Officials said the organisation claims Lakshya Prep has no connection with Mahesh Tutorials, but the department will further examine the matter.

Need for legislation

After nearly two decades, the state government is finally moving towards introducing a regulatory framework to govern private coaching classes in Maharashtra. Education minister Dada Bhuse said a bill to regulate these classes will be tabled during the winter session of the state legislature later this year.

Dileep Mehandale, secretary, State Consortium of Coaching Class Associations, said incidents like these demonstrate exactly why a law is necessary. “For the current crisis, the government should step in and help parents using provisions under the Companies Act and the Consumer Protection Act so that they can get relief.”