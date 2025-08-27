Who was Natasha Allen? TikTok star dies at 28 after grueling cancer battle

TikTok star Natasha Allen has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. The 28-year-old’s demise was confirmed on August 22 by a post on her social media accounts. She had been suffering from stage 4 synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, People reported. Natasha Allen had undergone several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.(Instagram/@natashaallen)

The post on her Instagram handle called Allen a “beautiful soul full of love, kindness, and joy.” The announcement added that any donations on her GoFundMe page will go towards her service, and the remaining funds will be used to further research on synovial sarcoma.

Also read: Taskmaster Season 20: Hit British reality show to stream in US the same day as UK

How social media reacted to Natasha Allen’s death

Allen’s followers were devastated by her demise. One fan wrote, “This is horrible news. Natasha was such a light and she will be sorely missed.”

Another user commented, “I’m actually crying right now I can’t believe this, rest well. :( she was so funny and full of hope.”

An account expressed their condolences and remarked, “I've been following Natasha along her cancer journey for years, we were diagnosed around the same time. I knew, and she knew, that stage 4 synovial sarcoma would eventually take her, but it doesn't make it hurt any less. Rest easy, Natasha, and may your memory be a lifelong blessing.”

Also read: Travis Kelce unveils American Eagle collaboration hours after Taylor Swift engagement. Details here

Natasha Allen’s battle with cancer

The TikToker revealed her diagnosis in 2020. According to TMZ, Allen explained in a video that the disease was first diagnosed after doctors discovered a malignant tumor in her knee.

Natasha Allen was open about her condition, documenting the different stages of her treatment online.

The social media star underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation and even had tumors extracted from her body. Allen briefly went into remission. However, the cancer returned and spread to her lungs, leading to a stage 4 diagnosis in 2021.

Last year, Allen had told her followers that she had a “15 per cent chance” of survival following her stage 4 diagnosis.

Allen explained about her tendency to stay positive by acknowledging her friends and family. "Focusing on what matters really grounds you. Even though I have this rare cancer, I still want to live my life," she added.

FAQs:

What was Natasha Allen diagnosed with?

She had stage 4 synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

When did Natasha Allen die?

She passed away on August 22.

How long had Natasha Allen been battling cancer?

She was first diagnosed in 2020.