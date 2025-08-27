Taskmaster Season 20: Hit British reality show to stream in US the same day as UK

For the first time, American fans will not have to wait for Taskmaster. The hit British comedy competition series will premiere in the US on YouTube the same day it launches in the UK, according to Deadline. Season 20 kicks off on Thursday, September 11, airing at 9 p.m. on Channel 4 before dropping on YouTube an hour later at 10 p.m. BST - that is 2 p.m. PT and 5 p.m. ET. Taskmaster season 20(X/@taskmaster)

The milestone marks the first simultaneous release for the US and UK. Season 20 features returning hosts Greg Davies and creator Alex Horne, joined by new contestants Maisie Adam, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Phil Ellis, Ania Magliano, and Reece Shearsmith.

YouTube success and North American fanbase

Since launching its YouTube channel in 2019, Taskmaster has become a streaming juggernaut. Deadline reports the channel recently crossed 1.2 billion views and now counts close to two million subscribers worldwide. A huge chunk of those views comes from North America, where the format briefly landed on Comedy Central in 2018 but failed to last beyond one season.

The series’ online following has only grown. Season 19 competitor Jason Mantzoukas promoted the show during a Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance, helping that season rack up 19 million North American views and driving subscriptions up by 200,000 this year alone. Davies and Horne have also built goodwill stateside with in-person New York screenings - both sold out within an hour.

Despite the growth, US television has been less stable. The CW tried airing the UK series in 2020 before pulling it. A global streamer, Taskmaster SuperMax+, launched in 2022, giving international fans access, though Horne admitted on The Peer Project podcast last year, “With a bit of luck we’re going to try again” with another US version.

The format’s global reach

The premise has not changed in 10 years. Each season pits comedians and actors against a series of oddball challenges set by Davies, the “Taskmaster,” while Horne plays the put-upon assistant. Contestants rack up points until one is crowned champion. Past winners include names like Katherine Ryan, Bob Mortimer, Dara O’Briain, Lou Sanders, Ed Gamble, and, most recently, Matthew Baynton.

Created by Horne, the show started on Dave before shifting to Channel 4 in 2019. Avalon Television produces and distributes it worldwide. Local versions exist in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Portugal, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Croatia. The US tried once with Reggie Watts hosting on Comedy Central, though that run ended after a single season.

Elsewhere, the format is thriving. Sweden’s edition reached primetime shares of 65% and has extended to TV4 for two more seasons. Norway’s series, now on season 12, won the Norwegian TV Academy Award for Best Comedy Show last year. Finland and Denmark’s versions both picked up national game show prizes, solidifying Taskmaster as one of the UK’s most successful comedy exports.

FAQs

When does ‘Taskmaster’ Season 20 premiere?

It premieres Thursday, September 11, on Channel 4 in the UK and YouTube worldwide.

Who are the contestants for Season 20?

Maisie Adam, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Phil Ellis, Ania Magliano, and Reece Shearsmith.

Where can US fans watch the show?

Episodes will be available on the official Taskmaster YouTube channel.

Who hosts the show?

Greg Davies returns as Taskmaster with creator Alex Horne as his assistant.

Is there a US version of Taskmaster?

Yes, Comedy Central aired one season in 2018 with Reggie Watts hosting, but it was cancelled.