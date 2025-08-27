Chicago Med brings back Nick Gehlfuss for guest spot for season 11

Chicago Med fans can look forward to seeing a familiar face again. According to Deadline, Nick Gehlfuss is set to return in season 11 of the NBC medical drama, reprising his role as Dr. Will Halstead in a guest capacity. Details on how many episodes he will appear in have not been revealed yet. The new season of Chicago Med premieres on October 1 on NBC, with episodes produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment. Nick Gehlfuss returning to Chicago Med in season 11.(X/@NGehlfuss)

Will Halstead’s exit and return

Gehlfuss was part of the original cast when Chicago Med launched in 2015 and remained until his exit in the season 8 finale. As Deadline notes, fans last saw Halstead leaving Chicago behind for Seattle, where he reunited with Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and her son Owen. That farewell gave the longtime character a rare “happily ever after.”

How Halstead ends up back at Gaffney is being kept quiet, but the timing is interesting. Season 10 closed with Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) revealing her pregnancy, with hints that Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) could be the father. Some fans are already speculating that Halstead’s return could tie into that storyline, though nothing has been confirmed.

A door left open

When Gehlfuss left the series in 2023, he told Deadline that his departure was not meant to be final. “We’ve actually talked about that, and that was part of the decision in how we exited Will,” he said at the time. “I wanted that to be the case, but of course, I would have been okay with whatever the writers felt necessary for the story. So I’m glad that they preserve that possibility. They said outright, ‘You know, we’d be happy to have you come back whenever you want.’ And it’s really touching," he added.

Also read: Chicago Med Season 11: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Gehlfuss appeared in more than 200 One Chicago episodes, crossing over with both Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. His on-screen brother, Jesse Lee Soffer, also stepped away from Chicago P.D. around the same time Gehlfuss left. Soffer has since returned to the franchise, not as Detective Jay Halstead, but behind the camera as a director. Season 11 will mark Gehlfuss’s first time back in scrubs since that exit.

FAQs

Who is Nick Gehlfuss playing in Chicago Med?

Nick Gehlfuss returns as Dr. Will Halstead.

When does Chicago Med season 11 premiere?

The new season premieres October 1 on NBC.

Why did Nick Gehlfuss leave Chicago Med?

He departed in 2023 after eight seasons but left the door open for a return.

Where was Will Halstead last seen on the show?

He moved to Seattle to reunite with Dr. Natalie Manning and her son.

Is his return permanent?

Deadline reports it’s a guest role, with episode count not yet confirmed.