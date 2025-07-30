Chicago Med Season 11: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Chicago Med is returning for an 11th. The upcoming instalment of the NBC hit medical drama series will premiere on October 1. New seasons of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will also be released the same day, the official Instagram handle of One Chicago confirmed in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The return of all three shows hints at the possibility of major plot twists and fresh drama. Here's all you need to know ahead of the release: Chicago Med to be back on NBC with 11th season.(Instagram/nbcchicagomed)

Chicago Med Season 11: When and where to watch?

The show will return to NBC on October 1, with new episodes airing from 8 pm Eastern Time/7 pm Central Time.

Chicago Med Season 11 cast

As of now, no major departures have been announced from the show. However, a Deadline report stated that “other One Chicago departures are possible.” Combined with the finale’s revelation that Dr. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) would make personnel cuts, it means that some characters could exit the show.

As of now, the list of cast members includes Marlyne Barrett, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Steven Weber, Sarah Ramos, Darren Barnet, S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt, TV Insider reported.

Chicago Med Season 11: What to expect?

The new season will focus on revealing the identity of who fathered Hannah’s (Jessy Schram) baby. The fallout of Goodwin and Washington’s relationship could also be explored.

In the Season 10 finale, the couple had broken up after Goodwin said the hospital was going to make personnel cuts, and Washington resigned.

The new season of Chicago Med will also explore the story of Lenox (Sarah Ramos) after she tested positive for the GSS prion gene that she inherited from her mother.

Showrunner Allen MacDonald told Parade Magazine that his plan for Chicago Med Season 11 is “to take everything a step further but still be on the same path.”

FAQs:

1. Will there be a Season 11 of Chicago Med?

Yes, the show has been renewed for another season.

2. Is the actress who plays Maggie on Chicago Med sick in real life?

The actress who played Maggie on Chicago Med, Marlyne Barrett, was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. As of 2024, she is in remission, NBC reported.

3. Who leaves Chicago Med in Season 10?

No exits have been announced from the show ahead of Chicago Med Season 11.