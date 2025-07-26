Chicago flash floods: Scary videos emerge; NWS urges 600,000 to ‘take immediate action’

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday issued a flash flood warning for Chicago and surrounding areas, urging 600,000 residents to ‘take immediate precautions to protect life and property’. Scary videos from the city showed people walking through knee-high water as heavy rainfall caused chaos. A flash flood warning was issued for several Chicago neighborhoods on Friday(Unsplash)

The NWS further issued a warning for portions of central Cook and southeastern DuPage counties, effective until 5:30 PM CDT on Friday. The alert, announced at 2:32 PM CDT, addresses lingering flooding triggered by earlier heavy rainfall, posing risks to low-lying areas, urban zones, and roadways across the region.

The warning highlights ongoing flooding in communities such as Chicago, Cicero, Bolingbrook, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Downers Grove, Woodridge, Midway Airport, and neighborhoods like Chicago Lawn, South Lawndale, Englewood, Bridgeport, Roseland, and South Shore. Additional areas including Burbank, Brookfield, Palos Hills, Hinsdale, Lemont, and La Grange are also affected.

Local law enforcement reported standing water and slow-moving conditions as of 2:30 PM, with creeks, streams, and underpasses particularly vulnerable to overflow.

NWS officials warned that poor drainage and urban settings may exacerbate the situation, with roads and streets at risk of remaining flooded. Residents are urged to avoid driving through affected areas, where water depth and debris could render conditions hazardous.

According to the agency's radar, up to 2 inches of rain had already fallen when the alert was issued.

“A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property,” NWS Chicago noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

