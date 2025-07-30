My Best Friend's Wedding sequel in the works, Materialists director Celine Song to write screenplay

A sequel to popular romantic comedy My Best Friend's Wedding, starring Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney, is in development with Past Lives and Materialists director Celine Song attached to pen the script. According to Collider, while the project is still in very early stage at Sony Pictures, the studio has tapped Song as its screenwriter. The project is in its early stages, and while no director is attached yet, Celine Song's previous work has gained her a strong reputation in the industry as a screenwriter.

Will Celine Song direct the film?

A director has yet to be announced for the project, but Song's prestige as a writer is high. She turned to directing after a career as a playwright and earned global acclaim with her debut film, Past Lives.

Song followed the success of her first film with the recently released romantic drama Materialists which starred Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. She is also developing an e-sport drama series titled Damages for HBO.

Mulroney, who played Roberts' friend in the 1997 hit by PJ Hogan, recently teased that "there is talk of a sequel" to the New York Post while promoting his new series The Hunting Wives.

When asked to elaborate, Mulroney said, "I know nothing about it. Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote.”

In the original '90s hit, Roberts played a food critic who realised that her best friend was planning to get married. Roberts realises that she is in love and decides to sabotage the wedding. The film also starred Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett.

About My Best Friend's Wedding

My Best Friend’s Wedding was a box office hit and one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The film, which also starred Cameron Diaz, earned critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, including Golden Globe nods for Julia Roberts and Rupert Everett. Its unconventional ending and standout performances redefined romantic comedies in the late '90s.

The film remains a beloved classic, celebrated for its charm, humour, and emotional depth. It continues to be one of the most loved romantic comedies from Roberts' career, which also includes hits like Notting Hill, Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, and America's Sweetheart, among others.