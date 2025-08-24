Who is Becca Bloom? Daughter of Chinese tech tycoons takes TikTok by storm with luxury lifestyle

Becca Bloom has quickly become TikTok’s new face of luxury. With private jet reels, Bulgari jewellery hauls and caviar breakfasts for her pets, the 25-year-old influencer has built a following of millions almost overnight. Becca Bloom, 25, is the daughter of Chinese entrepreneurs who grew up in California. (Instagram/@beccaxbloom)

Who is Becca Bloom?

Rebecca Ma, better known online as Becca Bloom (@BeccaxBloom), has quickly become one of TikTok’s biggest luxury influencers. Since launching her TikTok account in January 2025, she has gained 3.8 million followers in less than eight months, while also growing her Instagram to a combined 5.4 million followers.

On her platforms, Bloom shares Bulgari jewellery hauls, private jet travel, couture fashion weeks, and even caviar breakfasts served on Christofle silverware for her cats.

From Instagram glam to #RichTok royalty

Although she has posted her glamorous life on Instagram for over five years, TikTok is where her popularity exploded. Her videos now dominate #RichTok – the subculture celebrating conspicuous wealth. Her feed is full of private jet trips, luxury bags, exotic locales and other signifiers of wealth.

One of her most recent videos shows her shopping for houses like one would shop for toothbrushes at Bargain Basement.

Becca Bloom’s parents

Bloom grew up in Atherton, California, one of the wealthiest towns in the United States. Her parents, Simon Yiming Ma and Heidi Chou, are tech entrepreneurs who founded Camelot Information Systems, a Chinese IT and cloud computing company. In 2010, Camelot was listed on the New York Stock Exchange before being taken private again in 2014.

She has described her parents as her inspiration, saying they “started from nothing” and built a company with 5,000 employees.

A science whiz and young entrepreneur

At Menlo School, Bloom captained a robotics team and launched StudyPal, a peer-to-peer tutoring platform, which she later sold. She went on to co-found Hearth Wireless Chargers, a portable charging company, all before graduating from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.

After USC, Bloom worked in fintech in the Bay Area. At the same time, she travelled widely with her family and fiancé, often posting luxury trips on private jets. Her everyday jewellery stack – featuring Tiffany, Bulgari, Cartier, and Van Cleef & Arpels—has been valued at more than $240,000, according to jewellery influencer Julia Chafe.

In April 2025, she signed with United Talent Agency (UTA), which also represents Emma Chamberlain and Charli D’Amelio. She was named to TIME’s 100 Best Creators List in July 2025.

Engagement and upcoming wedding

Bloom has been with her fiancé, David Pownall, for five years. Pownall, a Canadian software engineer who has worked at Google and now Amazon, proposed in summer 2023 on a boat in Positano.

The couple will marry on 28 August 2025 at Villa Balbiano, Lake Como, a lavish venue featured in House of Gucci. Bloom revealed she has worked with Oscar de la Renta on a custom wedding dress.