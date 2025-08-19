Who is Fiona Jordan? NYC TikToker faces backlash over video of toddler vaping

A popular TikTok content creator is facing backlash online after she admitted to filming a toddler who was forced to smoke a vape after a video of the disturbing incident resurfaced online after eight years. Influencer Fiona Jordan, then a teenager, laughed in the video as the child coughed after being made to smoke the vape. In the now-viral clip, the child is seen leaning into a vape offered to him by one of Fiona Jordan's friends(Reddit, Instagram/fionajordann)

The 23-year-old apologised after she was called out online. “I am a human, I make mistakes and this is one that I regret more than anything in this world. That moment does not reflect who I am today or the values that I live by. I cannot change what I did, but I can acknowledge how wrong it was and continue to hold myself accountable,” she said.

In the now-viral clip, the child is seen leaning into a vape offered to him by one of Jordan's friends, and a puff of smoke appears from his mouth, leaving him confused. The child then begins to cough and looks at the people around him, as a teenage Jordan laughs along with her friends. In another video, being shared online, the boy, whom Jordan was babysitting, can be seen being made to take a sip from a can of what appears to be beer.

In her apology, Jordan blamed "teenage stupidity" and claimed that she was 15 and grieving the recent death of her mother.

Who is Fiona Jordan?

Fiona Jordan is a 23-year-old TikTok influencer from New York City with nearly 600,000 followers.

She is best known for her “get ready with me” and “day in my life” videos, which have earned her collaborations with brands such as White Fox Boutique, Bloom, and Essence Makeup.

