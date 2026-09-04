Pittsburgh flash flood update: Scary visuals show damage in PA; warning remains for Latrobe, Mount Pleasant, Loyalhanna

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported “Flash Flood Warning continues for Latrobe PA, Mount Pleasant PA and Loyalhanna PA until 1:00am ET”, sharing the map of the areas to be impacted.

Pittsburgh flash flood: Warnings sounded after heavy rains A Henry White, the Borough Councilman at Homestead Borough confirmed on Facebook that there was flooding in Pittsburgh (Lower Lawrenceville) in the 3500 block of Sassafras Street.

“Reports of houses taking on significant amount of flood water. Swift Water Rescue teams dispatched to the area,” he shared. The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department also issued a notice saying “Significant rainfall from the severe thunderstorm has created flooding conditions and brought down trees and power lines in several areas of the city. Public Safety is standing up all of its assets in the event of high water rescues if needed. Motorists please avoid flooded roads - it only takes 12 inches of rushing water to carry away cars, double that amount, 24 inches, for trucks and SUVs. It is NEVER safe to walk or drive into flood waters. Please heed all barriers, they are there for your safety. Turn around, don't drown!”.

Pittsburgh flash flood: Scary videos and photos Several scary videos and photos of the flooding in Pittsburgh were shared online.

“Was out working and had to drive my car through a flood. Downed power lines and streets completely underwater limbs from trees in the road and personal belongings blown everywhere, Pittsburgh crazy rn,” one wrote, sharing visuals.

Another posted a video of ‘buildings shaking’ in Pittsburgh amid the heavy rainfall.