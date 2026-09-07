Did Trump make “hundreds of billions of dollars” for America from stocks? Here’s what he claimed

Donald Trump claimed he has made “hundreds of billions of dollars” for the US through stocks and other holdings, in a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday. Trump did not provide evidence or details to support the claim. Donald Trump shared AI-generated images and claimed he made hundreds of billions of dollars for the US through stocks. (AFP)

Trump made the claim while sharing a large number of apparently AI-generated images on Truth Social. CNBC reported that the president spent more than 10 hours on Sunday posting dozens of such images.

One AI-generated image showed Trump sitting in front of several computer monitors at the White House, apparently watching the stock market. The image carried a message saying Trump makes money for the country, not himself.

Trump’s post did not explain which stocks, investments or other holdings had supposedly generated the hundreds of billions of dollars. There was also no breakdown showing how much money had been made or how the gains benefited the US.

Trump’s latest posts come as his administration remains closely linked to financial markets because his policy announcements can sometimes affect stocks, bonds, commodities and other assets.

Trump has previously faced criticism over Truth API, a paid Truth Social feature that provides subscribers with early access to announcements about policy decisions that could move financial markets. Truth API costs $100,000 a month, according to CNBC. The feature has raised concerns because early access to market-moving government information could potentially give paying users an advantage.

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US senators asked the Securities and Exchange Commission in July to investigate Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, over whether Truth API could violate federal securities laws.

Trump has also repeatedly posted AI-generated images during the ongoing US-Iran war, including dramatic images showing himself in military-style situations. The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for more details about the AI-generated images.

Trump’s AI posts on Iran Trump’s Sunday posting spree was not limited to the stock market. He also shared dozens of AI-generated images and graphics focused on Iran and the ongoing war. Some of the images showed Iran being destroyed, while others presented claims about the country’s economy without clearly verifiable sources.

One chart shared by Trump claimed that Iran’s currency had been “destroyed.” Another image described Iran as a “Failing Nation.” Trump also posted an AI-generated image showing him watching explosions engulf several vessels from the deck of a warship.

Another AI image showed Trump swinging an American-flag-themed hammer at a map of Iran, while another depicted explosions at Kharg Island with the words “Bye bye, Kharg.” The posts came more than six months after the US and Israel launched what Trump described as “major combat operations” in Iran. CNBC reported that there was little indication on Monday that either side was preparing to return to negotiations.

Iran’s economy has been badly hit by the war, with its GDP believed to have contracted and inflation rising sharply. However, experts have warned against assuming that Iran is close to a complete economic collapse. The economic damage from the war does not automatically mean the country is on the verge of collapse.

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Trump portrays himself as a US hero Trump also posted several AI-generated images showing himself in heroic and action-movie-style roles, presenting himself as a powerful leader and protector of the US. Some images showed Trump surrounded by futuristic robots with the US Capitol in the background.

Another AI image portrayed Trump as a Hulk Hogan-style wrestler, wearing a red MAGA cap and wrapped in the American flag. In another image, Trump appeared to be leading a Space Force command center, further adding to the theme of him as a powerful US leader.

Images show US “dominance” A major theme across Trump’s AI posts was American dominance, with images showing places and landmarks being presented as US territory or possessions. One AI-generated image described the Strait of Hormuz as a “new U.S. Territory.” The strategically important waterway is a major route for global oil shipments.

Another image showed New Mexico renamed “New America.” Trump also shared an image of the Moon with the words “The Moon is Ours” and an American flag beside it. Another image presented Lake Ontario as “Lake America.” The lake currently sits along the US-Canada border.

The Lake Ontario image came after Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government to change its name to “Lake America.” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected the naming change, saying Canada would continue to call it Lake Ontario.

Overall, Trump’s Sunday Truth Social activity combined an unverified claim about hundreds of billions of dollars in stock gains, AI-generated images about the Iran war, heroic portrayals of himself and images promoting American territorial dominance.