‘Pops? Hello’: Father and daughter pilots cross paths on US airport radio

A father-daughter moment between two pilots has won hearts online after they unexpectedly crossed paths over an airport radio. The interaction was shared by United Airlines on Instagram, where the airline joked about what the family group chat must be like. The clip shows the father and daughter chatting while both are on duty as pilots. Father-daughter banter over airport radio. (Instagram/@united)

Father-daughter pilots share sweet radio exchange In the clip, the daughter can be heard asking her father, “Pops? Hello. Where are you at?”

The father tells her that he is about to depart from runway one right. After she wishes him safe travels, their brief professional exchange quickly turns into a light-hearted family conversation.

A colleague then asks the father, “That’s your daughter? Apparently. So your daughter’s a pilot. Aren’t you a proud papa?”

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The father jokingly replies, “Sort of.”

The colleague continues to tease him, asking whether his daughter still lives at home. The father responds that she does not, but adds that she is still on his mobile phone plan.

The daughter then appears to make sure everyone knows she is single, prompting another round of jokes about her staying on her father’s phone plan until she gets married.

The conversation ends with the colleague joking that she will have to stay on “daddy’s cell phone plan”, adding to the playful nature of the exchange.

Check out the full video below: