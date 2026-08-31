Daughter takes mother to movie theatre for the first time with her own earnings: ‘This is priceless’

A daughter recently took her mother to a cinema for the first time, turning an ordinary movie outing into a deeply memorable moment. From waiting outside the theatre to enjoying snacks and shopping together, every part of the day reflected the mother’s excitement. Mother-daughter movie outing wins hearts. (Instagram/@anamika_scholar)

The video was shared by Instagram user Anamika Bajpai. In the clip, Anamika is seen taking her mother to a movie theatre. Her mother appears excited as they wait outside the cinema hall before entering.

Once inside, she settles into her seat and enjoys the movie. Their outing does not end there. The mother is also seen enjoying food at the food court after the movie before the two head to a grocery store to shop together.

The text on the video reads, “Maa ne kabhi theatre mein movie nahi dekhi thi, aaj pehli baar apni kamai se unhe dikhane le jaa rahi hun.”

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Check out the full video below: