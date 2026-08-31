Daughter takes mother to movie theatre for the first time with her own earnings: ‘This is priceless’
A daughter used her own earnings to give her mother her first movie theatre experience.
A daughter recently took her mother to a cinema for the first time, turning an ordinary movie outing into a deeply memorable moment. From waiting outside the theatre to enjoying snacks and shopping together, every part of the day reflected the mother’s excitement.
The video was shared by Instagram user Anamika Bajpai. In the clip, Anamika is seen taking her mother to a movie theatre. Her mother appears excited as they wait outside the cinema hall before entering.
Once inside, she settles into her seat and enjoys the movie. Their outing does not end there. The mother is also seen enjoying food at the food court after the movie before the two head to a grocery store to shop together.
The text on the video reads, “Maa ne kabhi theatre mein movie nahi dekhi thi, aaj pehli baar apni kamai se unhe dikhane le jaa rahi hun.”
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Check out the full video below:
Internet reacts to mother-daughter video
The video quickly drew an emotional response from viewers, with many celebrating the daughter for treating her mother to the special outing.
"Cutest video on my feed today. And I'm smiling here," one person commented.
"This is what I love about independent girls. They take care of their parents. More power to you," another user wrote.
"Girl, you are winning in life," read another comment.
"This is priceless," someone else said.
One viewer added, "You have earned something in your life... and it's a start, so keep it up."
Another comment said, "Isse bada sukh aur khushi maa aur papa ke liye kuch nahi hoti."
Some viewers were curious to know what the mother thought about the film. "We are excited to hear aunty ji's review of this movie. Please upload it in the next part," a user wrote.
"We are the last generation who have innocent moms," another person commented.
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"Puri duniya mein maa se badhkar koi nahi," read another heartfelt reaction.
For many viewers, the video was a reminder that some of the most meaningful moments in life come from being able to give back to the people who supported us along the way.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.Read More