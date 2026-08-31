Woman reveals how she makes ₹8.8 lakh a month from user-generated content: ‘No outreach’

A woman turned her skills as a performer into a thriving side business, earning around $10,000 (approximately ₹8.8 lakh) a month through user-generated content (UGC). What started with a few sample videos eventually became a full-fledged business, without her having to pitch brands or do cold outreach. Woman earns big through user-generated content. (Business Insider)

According to Business Insider, she discovered UGC after seeing creators on Instagram talk about their work. At the time, she was working on a Broadway tour and cruise ship, and creating content felt like a natural progression because of her experience engaging audiences.

How did she start earning from UGC? She began by researching the industry and came across Fiverr, a marketplace for freelancers. She signed up, set her prices, uploaded sample videos and waited for brands looking for creators to find her.

"I didn't need to pitch or do any outreach," she said.

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She was determined to make a strong first impression. "I made sure to hit it out of the park with those first videos." Her first month brought in around $1,000, but her earnings soon began to climb.

"A lot of people treat UGC as a side hustle, but I scaled to $10,000 a month in five months by treating it like a real business from day one," she said.

Her performance background also helped her stand out. She focuses on connecting with viewers on camera, delivering scripts naturally and using storytelling to make advertisements engaging.

"I print out the script and approach it like theater: what story are we telling, and how can I make it an engaging ad?" she explained.

What makes her UGC work stand out? She particularly enjoys projects where brands give her creative freedom. Her portfolio spans a wide range of products, from skincare and windshield wipers to houseplant soil. She has also worked with several lawyers and has collaborated with more than 150 brands.

"As long as I'm comfortable with the product, I'm open to anything," she said.

Her work has also expanded beyond Fiverr. She is now landing retainer clients who pay for a set number of videos every month, providing her with a more predictable income. She also receives enquiries through email and social media, where she posts UGC examples and behind-the-scenes content from her shoots around New York City.

She typically works 30 to 40 hours a week, although her schedule varies. Some days are completely free, while others can involve 10 hours of work.

How much does she earn from UGC? According to Business Insider, she now earns about $10,000 a month from UGC. Her work has also allowed her to continue pursuing theatre while giving her the flexibility to take the business wherever she goes.

"I would love to work with big-name brands like Lush or Nike," she said, adding that she would also like to work with more local businesses.

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She keeps a detailed spreadsheet to track every project, especially during busy weeks when she may have 16 videos due.

"I'm extremely grateful; UGC has changed my life and given me fun, freedom, and flexibility," she said.