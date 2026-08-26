A ₹500 ‘reveal’ and an AI video: Why people are calling out this Instagram stunt

An Instagram account built around a single date, “25 August 2026”, has sparked a wave of discussion online after users alleged that they were asked to pay ₹500 to access a much-hyped video. The August 25 stunt sparked a flurry of reactions online, with users questioning the account’s much-hyped promise. (Instagram)

The account reportedly spent several days building anticipation around August 25, posting reels that teased a major revelation and urged viewers to follow its channel. The posts attracted significant attention, with the page reportedly gaining lakhs of followers.

As August 25 approached, the account allegedly shared a Telegram link on its Instagram Story, telling followers that the promised video would be released there at noon. According to claims circulating on social media, users were told to move to Telegram as the video would be deleted from Instagram.

However, the link allegedly directed users towards a payment request, with people being asked to pay ₹500 to access the content. Social media users have since claimed that around 1.66 lakh people paid the amount, putting the alleged collection at approximately ₹8.3 crore.

After the payment, the much-awaited content was reportedly released. Instead of the major revelation many followers had been expecting, users claimed that the video was an AI-generated motivational video.