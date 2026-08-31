Woman laid off by Amazon starts chicken farm, says: ‘I have my product, the eggs’

After losing her job at Amazon, one woman took an unexpected path instead of continuing to chase another corporate role. She started raising chickens, selling eggs and eventually built her own chicken farm. What began with six chicks has now turned into a business she calls her very own “product.” HT Image

The story was shared by LinkedIn user Maria Harshitha, who said she was laid off by Amazon in March 2026. She recalled smiling when her manager delivered the news, telling herself that the job she had received when she needed it would be followed by another opportunity.

From Amazon layoff to chicken farm Harshitha said she began applying for jobs and reaching out to seniors and family members for recommendations. Despite her efforts, the offers did not come.

“My entire career had been about a product. And I got very interested in Product Management. I wanted to upskill myself, but it didn’t happen either,” she wrote.

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Her husband, Khanishka David, encouraged her to consider becoming her own boss and pushed her to think about creating a product of her own.

One day, the couple built a chicken coop and bought six chicks. Harshitha continued applying for jobs while taking care of them. There was just one problem: all six turned out to be roosters.

She then convinced her husband to get hens because she wanted her children to have fresh eggs. The family expanded the coop, brought in more chickens and eventually began collecting eggs.

Soon, Harshitha started selling them and realised she had created a business.

“I have my Product, the eggs, and I’m selling them. I have a demand and I’m trying to meet it with the supply,” she wrote.

She even found a connection between her new venture and her previous career, joking that she was now doing Product Management with eggs. She also said she was using Power BI for something she never expected to use it for.

Her biggest problems have changed too.

“You know what my problems are now, they are bandicoots and snakes. Not an impromptu meeting on a weekend. Not a Chime call. Not a Quip sheet,” she wrote.

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