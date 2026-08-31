‘Going home no longer costs ₹10,000’: Woman reveals perks of moving from Bengaluru to Gurgaon

Moving cities often comes with its own set of adjustments, but for one woman who recently relocated from Bengaluru to Gurgaon, the shift has already brought one major advantage: being much closer to home. In an Instagram video, she explained how travelling to her hometown has become significantly cheaper and easier since the move. A woman shared that moving from Bengaluru to Gurgaon had saved her up to ₹10,000 on trips home. (Instagram/befikri_girllll)

(Also read: Bengaluru vs Gurgaon? Man who lived in both cities explains why the comparison is ‘completely pointless’)

The woman, who goes by the Instagram handle @befikri_girllll, compared her earlier travel expenses from Bengaluru with the multiple options she now has while living in Gurgaon.

‘Going home is no longer a ₹ 10,000 emotional investment’ “I recently shifted from Bangalore to Gurgaon, and honestly, I have already found some benefits. First and the biggest one: going home is no longer a 10,000 emotional investment, because earlier I had to take a flight to Delhi, which was costing me around 10,000 or sometimes 12,000 also,” she said in the video.

She added that travelling home no longer requires booking an expensive flight, as she can now choose between a train, a car journey or even travel with friends.

“And now, I can literally just take a train, drive by car, or do what I did today: I just hopped into a car with my friend. It's around four hours journey to my hometown,” she said.

For people who frequently travel home to meet their families, the difference in both cost and convenience can be considerable. Apart from saving thousands of rupees on flight tickets, being just a few hours away also makes spontaneous trips more practical.

Bengaluru clouds vs Gurgaon roads The woman ended the video on a humorous note, comparing what the two cities have offered her during her journeys.

“A witty disclaimer is: Bangalore gave me clouds from the flight window, and Gurgaon is giving me... water on every roads.”

(Also read: Man reveals how much it cost him to move from Gurgaon to Bengaluru: ‘Credit cards maxed out already’)

The clip was shared with the caption, “Benefits of shifting to Gurgaon from Bangalore.”

Watch the clip here: