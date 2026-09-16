Lucknow woman jumps on moving car over dispute with friend, dragged on bonnet: ‘Gaadi roko’ | Video

The video showed the woman, who was dressed in a white kurta and black salwar, jumping on the bonnet of the moving car. The woman is seen clutching on to the vehicle's bonnet in an attempt to stop it, her feet pedalling backwards as the car drives ahead. She is heard yelling at the driver to “stop the car.”

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) East Deeksha Sharma said a case under ‘attempt to murder’ sections was registered in connection with the incident, following which one person was detained and was being questioned by the police.

A woman in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar jumped on the bonnet of a moving car over a dispute with a friend, with a video of the incident circulating widely across social media.

How did the Lucknow woman's action affect the situation with the car driver?

How did the Lucknow woman's action affect the situation with the car driver?

Why was the driver of the car detained by the police?

Why was the driver of the car detained by the police?

What happened during the dispute between the Lucknow woman and her friend?

What happened during the dispute between the Lucknow woman and her friend?

The woman, while stopping the car which is moving forward slowly, is also heard shouting, “Gaadi roko (stop the car)….Marungi nahi main, kuch bhi karwalo (I will not die. Do anything you want).” The vehicle stops for a brief moment as the woman slams her palm on the bonnet.

However, the driver then accelerates, and the woman is dragged ahead while on the bonnet of the car. She then falls on the road as the vehicle picks up speed, with bystanders heard shouting.

What did the police say? Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) East Deeksha Sharma said a call had been received earlier on Wednesday regarding a woman being hit by a car outside the Janeshwar Mishra Park.

Sharma said police had reached the spot immediately, adding that it was found upon inquiry that the woman and the person driving the car were acquainted with each other. “The woman and the main accused were friends earlier, but there had been some dispute between them for some time. A dispute took place between them this morning as well. The accused was accompanied by his friend in the car and the incident occurred when they were leaving,” the DCP said, according to news agency PTI.

“After the argument, the driver and a friend of his sat in the car and fled the spot after hitting the girl,” the DCP said.

Sharma said that the woman was given medical aid. “One person has been detained and is being questioned in connection with the incident. The vehicle being driven in the incident has also been seized. Further investigation is underway," Sharma said.

UP women commission takes suo motu cognisance Aparna Yadav, vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women Commission, said they had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. “…If found guilty through due legal process, the accused will face stringent punishment in accordance with the law,” Yadav told ANI news agency.

“I will also ensure that any other individuals found to be involved are brought to justice. The accused has already been arrested, and we will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that the investigation proceeds properly and that the law takes its course,” Yadav told ANI news agency.

What led to an argument? According to an NDTV report, the woman had confronted her friend, who was meeting with another woman at the Janeshwar Mishra Park.

The woman arrived at the spot and a dispute ensued between the two, following which the man quickly got into his car and tried to flee, NDTV reported.

HT has not independently verified the information on the exact nature of the dispute, which has not been officially disclosed so far.