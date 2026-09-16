Nagpur woman held after high-speed crash injures 7, including 3 children: Police

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in Nagpur late Tuesday night after she allegedly rammed her high speeding car into another SUV, leading to a series of collisions that struck pedestrians near the Gorewada Lake area, injuring seven people, three of whom were children, police said. Senior officers deployed heavy security forces to bring the situation under control. (PTI)

According to the police the series of collisions began when the woman’s car hit Balu Kulmethe who was stepping out of his vehicle with his daughter. The woman then continued driving her car at high speed, striking three children who were walking on the road before hitting two more persons identified as Harish Rambhau Revatkar and Ashish Nakhate.

Among the critically injured are two-year-old Vanshika Kulmethe and her father, police said. All victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The crash triggered massive outrage in the area. By midnight, over 500 residents from Gond Mohalla and neighbouring localities reached the Gittikhadan police station, demanding immediate action against the driver. The mob reportedly vandalised the woman’s vehicle while she was inside the police station.

Senior officers deployed heavy security forces to bring the situation under control. Police suspect the crash was caused by drunk driving, excessive speed, and gross negligence.

“The woman is in our custody, and we have conducted her medical examination. We are awaiting the reports and will proceed with further action based on the results,” said deputy commissioner of police Annapurna Singh.

Investigating officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the scene and nearby areas to reconstruct the sequence of events while awaiting official blood-alcohol test results.