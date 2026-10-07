Starlink built India setup to meet security norms, says SpaceX executive; awaits nod

Starlink has built its operations in India to meet the security and regulatory requirements, a senior SpaceX executive on Wednesday said, even as the Elon Musk-owned satellite internet company is yet to receive clearances to begin commercial services in the country. The statement from Starlink comes amid a delay in the commercial launch of satellite internet services in India due to security concerns. (Bloomberg)

Speaking at the 10th India Mobile Congress in Delhi, Starlink Business Operations VP Lauren Dreyer said the company has spent the past five years working closely with Indian regulators, industry and operators to understand how to adapt and prepare Starlink's operations in India to serve its citizens.

"We are ready to serve in India, once India is ready," she said.

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The statement from Starlink comes as the commercial launch of satellite internet services in India is delayed due to security concerns.

“We've built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India and keeping India user data within India,” Dreyer said, adding that ground infrastructure, including 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas, is already in place with operations ready to kickstart.

During the Winter session of Parliament last year, minister of communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said satellite internet services will require security clearances from enforcement agencies. He said companies have been provided the sample spectrum to demonstrate compliance with security requirements, and will be cleared to launch services once these norms are met, including the requirement to host international gateways within India.

Also Read | Starlink says talks with India remain productive as it awaits final clearance

Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications Ltd, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, have secured licences from the government.

“Hopefully the next time I address the (India Mobile) Congress, the (Indian) government’s good work will have been completed and Starlink will be authorised,” Dreyer said.

She said Starlink has signed MoUs with Airtel and Jio, and is working closely with state governments to learn how Starlink might eventually be able to best serve the Indian communities.

Describing India as a “digital economy growing rapidly”, Dreyer said the last mile connectivity remains and it's the most challenging to connect. “With Starlink, people can connect within minutes, and not years,” she said.

Currently, there are 11,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, providing global connectivity. There are over 170 countries where its services are available.

“Starlink is providing high-speed connectivity to places traditional infrastructure has been unable to reach and serve. With Starlink operating in low-earth orbit, we are able to provide high-speed low-latency connectivity anywhere on Earth, enabling streaming, video calls, online gaming and more,” she said.

In December last year, a Starlink India webpage briefly displayed a monthly price of ₹8,600 and a one-time hardware fee of ₹34,000 for residential users, along with details of unlimited data and 99.9% uptime. However, Dreyer later clarified on X that the India website was “not live” and that pricing had “not yet been announced”.

She said the figures were displayed due to a configuration glitch and that Starlink was still awaiting final government approvals before taking orders or officially launching its service in India.