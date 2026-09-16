‘Zyada English jhaad raha hai’: Investor recalls being attacked in Gurgaon, calls it ‘land of goons’

The recent incident of road rage in Gurgaon has brought public attention to the state of law and order in the city. Over the last couple of days, several people have taken to social media to share their own experiences of feeling unsafe in Gurgaon. Among them was Rahul Gupta, a Bengaluru-based investor who recalled being attacked in the city for the crime of speaking English. Rahul Gupta recalled how he was almost attacked by a neighbour in Gurgaon.

Gupta, an investor with Day Zero Ventures, shared an X post about his experience. While the incident took place more than a decade ago, it evidently still colours his opinion of Gurgaon.

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“Land of goons” Rahul Gupta recalled how, 11 years ago, a neighbour nearly attacked him for speaking in English over a phone call. The incident occurred while he was living in Gurgaon in a rented apartment.

Not only did his neighbour snatch his phone, he even tried to hit Gupta.

“11 years ago, I was talking to a US customer around 8 PM while walking outside my rented apartment in Gurgaon,” the investor recalled.

“My neighbor snatched my phone and said ‘Zyada English Jhaad Raha hai’ & tried to HIT me!” Gupta said.

He took that incident as evidence of Gurgaon’s lack of safety. “No kidding, men or women, no one is safe in Gurgaon. Land of Goons!” Gupta concluded.