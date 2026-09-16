Gurugram hit-and-run: Biker Sia says 'not satisfied' with Kalyan Bainsla's arrest, demands ‘strictest punishment’

"I also want to say that their arrest is not something that gives me satisfaction. When people ask me whether they have been arrested, I feel that this is only the first part of the process. All four of these boys should be arrested, and the matter will not be completely resolved with their arrest. Along with the arrest, all four should be given the strictest possible punishment, and an example should be set so that in the future, any boy, whether in a car or on a bike, thinks ten times before harassing any girl," Sia said, speaking to PTI.

Biker Sia, who was the victim of a hit-and-run incident in Gurugram , said that the arrest of accused Kalyan Bainsla is not enough and is only the first step in the process of seeking full justice. She demanded the arrest of all four boys whom she alleged were in the car when the incident occurred. She said the matter would only be resolved when all four are given the strictest possible punishment to set an example for the future.

How did the authorities determine that the hit-and-run was an intentional act?

How did the authorities determine that the hit-and-run was an intentional act?

Bainsla, 33, and his cousin Lavnish, 34, who was in the car with him, were arrested on Tuesday by Gurugram police in Rajgarh, Rajasthan, a short distance from Gurugram, following a two-day search.

After his arrest, Bainsla reportedly tried to escape custody on the pretext of urinating but fell and sustained injuries, police said. He was given first aid at a hospital.

"It can be clearly seen that he deliberately hit (the biker) from the side after an argument … the intent was to kill the victim. The victim has also told the police that the intention was to kill her," Gurugram DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar said.

Also Read | Gurugram biker crash accused first absconded, tried to escape custody on pretext of urinating: Police

Bainsla's cousin accused Sia of playing a victim card Bainsla's cousin Kamal accused Sia of "playing the victim card" in the whole incident and said people like Sia were influencing others to ride bikes at high speeds. Sia hit back at Kamal's comments, saying that she had even contested elections in the past but never revealed it for the sake of followers.

Responding to Kamal's remarks, Sia said, "His followers are saying that I am playing the victim card and doing all this for the sake of followers."

"I contested the municipal election from Kalkaji, Delhi, in 2022. I was the youngest candidate. Everyone in Delhi knows me. After the incident, I didn't want to reveal my identity, but now it has been revealed. I will stand firm for myself. I don't care what their followers are saying. Their mentality is simply flawed," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)