Gurugram hit-and-run: Kalyan Bainsla's cousin Lavnish Gurjar arrested from Rajasthan's Dausa
Bainsla and Gurgar were arrested after a woman biker posted a video claiming they had chased and deliberately rammed their car to her motorcycle.
A cousin of the accused driver in the Gurugram hit-and-run case was also arrested from Rajasthan's Dausa, days after the incident.
The main accused, identified as Kalyan Bainsla, was held by the police on Tuesday, while his cousin, Lavnish Gurjar, was also arrested in connection with the case.
The incident came to light after a woman biker, identified as Sia, posted a video on Instagram showing a car hitting her motorcycle from the side, following which she fell and her vehicle skidded for several metres. In the video, which was taken from a camera mounted on her motorcycle and included her voiceover, Sia also alleged that the occupants of the car had misbehaved with her.
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