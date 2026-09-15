'Felt sorry? Why didn't you stop': Gurugram biker slams hit-and-run accused

Sia posted the video after Bainsla told a TV channel that he did not know a woman was riding the motorcycle and he did not hit her intentionally. “I felt sorry for her after the incident. She was repeatedly accelerating and then slowing down,” he said.

“If you felt so sorry for me, why did you not stop at that time?” asked the woman, who identifies herself as Sia on Instagram, in a second video uploaded on social media late on Monday. She added that it was Bainsla’s responsibility to stop after hitting someone and check whether she needed medical help.

The Delhi woman, who was injured after a man allegedly rammed his car into her motorcycle following a road rage incident on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road on Sunday, said that she could have died, questioning the claim of the suspect that he felt sorry. Kalyan Bainsla, the suspect, remained on the run, while police were expected to record the statement of the woman, Sia, on Tuesday.

Sia said the consequences could have been far more serious had the timing of the incident been slightly different. She added she could have suffered serious fractures or internal injuries and had even died. “Due to such people, roads of Gurugram and Delhi feel unsafe,” said Sia, whose viral video of the crash prompted police action on Monday.

Police said Sia was riding with a group of bikers when Bainsla, a gym owner in Palwal and former kabaddi player, began chasing her and repeatedly signalled her to stop after driving dangerously close to her. They added that Bainsla “appeared to be drunk”. Footage appears to show his car swerving towards Sia and hitting her motorcycle. One of her friends chased his car and intercepted it, but the driver sped away. Two other people were also in the car.

Sia said that Bainsla should have stopped immediately after the collision to check whether she was injured.

Also Read: Gurugram bike crash accused denies ‘intentionally' ramming rider: ‘Didn't know it was a woman'

She added she had seen Bainsla’s comments about the incident and was upset by his claim that she and her friends were repeatedly speeding up and slowing down. She called the claim not credible, as Bainsla had seen her while riding the motorcycle. “You obviously saw my hair. I have very long hair and a braid. You came, took action, and asked me to stop the bike,” she said, questioning his claim that he did not know a woman was riding the motorcycle. “The videos of the incident clearly show the vehicle chasing before hitting.”

She questioned why the accused was focusing on the number of people in the videos. “Two videos were sufficient to establish what happened, with one showing the car moving from the first lane to the third lane and hitting her, while another recorded from my camera showed me being struck and falling onto the road,” she said.

She questioned Bainsla’s expression of sympathy and said the videos showed that the people in the vehicle did not stop even briefly to check whether she was alive or dead after the collision and instead sped away.

Sia criticised him for portraying himself as a victim because the incident had allegedly brought attention to his family. “I do not feel that such people even think that they too have women in their families. Such people make a woman feel unsafe on roads of Delhi and Gurugram. These people should be taught how vehicles are driven on roads,” she said.

Also Read: ‘She is experiencing something akin to trauma’: Gurugram biker's family breaks silence after hit-and-run incident

Sia’s father said his daughter will file a police complaint on Tuesday. “She did not initially share anything with me after the crash. I got to know about it after the news on her crash started being played on news channels,” he said. He added it was a threatening situation for his daughter.

Assistant police commissioner Dharambir Singh said Sia’s statement is expected to be recorded on Tuesday. “Her lawyer and family members are in touch with police now. The suspect is on the run. Multiple teams have been formed to arrest him at the earliest.”