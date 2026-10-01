Calcutta HC extends security cover for Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar till November 30

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday extended an order to provide two security personnel to TMC MP Mahua Moitra till November 30 whenever she goes to her Krishnanagar constituency, in view of allegations that she was subjected to egg pelting and harassment during earlier visits there. Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra speaks to media personnel, reacting to the Calcutta High Court's observations questioning the registration of multiple FIRs against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata, West Bengal. (PTI)

The single bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya also directed that this petition by Moitra be placed before the division bench presided by Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge, in accordance with his direction in a PIL matter over egg-pelting incidents in West Bengal.

Justice Bhattacharyya extended the protection to the MP as directed to the SP, Krishnanagar in the previous order of September 1, until November 30.

The court had on September 1 directed the SP, Krishnanagar to provide protection to Moitra by deputing two police personnel whenever she would enter her constituency in order to prevent egg-pelting and other forms of harassment allegedly perpetrated upon her.

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Moitra's counsel Arka Nag submitted that incidents of egg pelting and mob attacks occurred subsequent to the September 1 order of the court during visits to her constituency.

He also directed that this petition be placed before the division bench presided by the Chief Justice on November 27.

Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumdar pointed out that the division bench presided by Chief Justice Ghuge had on September 23 passed an order on a PIL, directing the Registry of the high court to search out petitions involving "egg pelting" on individuals or public figures for listing on November 27.