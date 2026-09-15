‘She wants followers, publicity’: Gurugram crash accused's lawyer blames woman biker
The accused driver, Kalyan Bainsla, claimed that he fled out of fear of a mob attack after the collision.
As the investigation into the Gurugram hit-and-run continues, the lawyer for the accused, Kalyan Bainsla, has pinned the blame for the accident on the woman biker.
The case, which took place on Sunday morning, involves a collision between a car and the woman biker, Sia, on Gurugram's Golf Course Road. As per Sia, the car deliberately hit her despite her asking the car driver not to come close.
In a viral video on Instagram, the woman alleged that the car had been following her and members of her biking group before the crash. In her video, she added that the occupants of the car seemed drunk when they approached her and behaved aggressively with her.
Deep Dive
Also Read | ‘Asked them to stop, they started chasing’: What woman biker said on Gurugram road rage incident
However, as per an NDTV report, the lawyer of the accused has disagreed and stated that the video was a stunt in order to gain followers on social media.
"You see the video of the woman, see it on social media, the woman is driving at a speed of 140-170 kmph on the bike. This road is not for stunts, this road is not for speed," he said. "It is being publicised to stir controversy. It is a woman who wants followers, who wants views, who wants publicity," the lawyer was quoted as saying by NDTV.
He added that the occupant had three other people in the car with him at the time of the incident, and they were returning from Delhi after meeting relatives.
"The mistake was not on our part, we saved the footpath, the girl came right, we went a little left, and that is how the crash happened," the lawyer said, adding that the reason the four people in the car fled was due to the fear of a possible "lynching."
Collision 'accidental', says accused
The accused driver, Kalyan Bainsla, has also claimed that he fled out of fear of a mob attack after the collision.
"I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up," Bainsla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He said that he told Sia and her friend to slow down, adding that he did not hit them intentionally.
"She was turning without checking her mirrors; just then, near a U-turn, I lost control of the car, and the collision occurred. It was my fault; I admit it," he said.
However, the father of the biker tells a different story, and continues to claim that the collision was deliberate.
"This is also a matter of women's safety. We will soon lodge a complaint with the police, and strict action must be taken against such individuals," he told ANI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More