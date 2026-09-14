‘Asked them to stop, they started chasing’: What woman biker said on Gurugram road rage incident

A road rage incident from Gurugram has taken social media by storm after the video shows the driver deliberately hitting a woman biker with a car. The viral video, published by the victim, narrates her ordeal and captures the incident on camera. The biker alleged that the occupants of the car approached her while she was riding her bike and started misbehaving. When she asked them to maintain their distance, they allegedly asked her to stop the bike. (Screengrab)

In a voiceover video shared on Instagram, the woman biker, identified as Sia, said the incident took place on Sunday morning. She alleged that the car driver deliberately rammed into her after chasing her along Golf Course Road.

She alleged that the occupants of the car approached her while she was riding her bike and started misbehaving. When she asked them to maintain their distance, they allegedly asked her to stop the bike.

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“He had started chasing on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making hand gestures asking me to stop my bike,” she said.

She added that she kept trying to move ahead so that the car could not block her motorcycle.

At the same time, a friend riding behind her attempted to shield her and prevent the car from coming beside her.

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The situation escalated after the sedan swerved and rammed Sia’s motorcycle from the side, the impact of which, threw her onto the road, while her bike skidded across the asphalt.

Police look for driver, FIR registered Following the incident, Gurugram police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered an FIR against the driver.

Police officials told reporters that an investigation is underway to determine the identity of the accused.

"Regarding the accused's identity, details are currently being traced via the vehicle involved; the woman will also be included in the investigation, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge. We will contact the woman regarding the allegations made in her video, involve her in the investigation, proceed accordingly, and take action based on her claims," Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhilaksh Joshi told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the owner of the vehicle stated that his friend had borrowed the car two days before the incident.