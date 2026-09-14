On camera, car chases, rams woman biker on Gurugram road: 'Kept making hand gestures'

A woman biker was injured after a motorist hit her vehicle with his car following a road rage-related incident on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, police said on Monday. Woman biker claims car chased, rammed her in Gurugram after she asked driver to stay away (X/rebelwheels_sia_)

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer for Gurugram police, said that the incident has come to light and they are verifying details.

“Police are verifying the exact location of the crash on Golf Course Road with the help of video to the jurisdiction of the police station for necessary legal action,” he said.

Turan said there was no alert to the police control room or any written complaint from the victim after the accident.

“Police will try to approach her to take a written complaint to register a first information report (FIR) for arresting the car driver who hit her,” he added.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday morning and the matter came to light after her post about the incident along with a crash video began circulating on social media platforms after which Gurugram police’s social media cell took cognisance.

The victim, Sia, was riding her Aprilia sports bike, separately with a group of friends when another person driving a white sedan signalled her to stop after dangerously coming close to her while on the move.

“He had started chasing on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making hand gestures asking me to stop my bike,” she said.