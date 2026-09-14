‘Op Safed Sagar’ veteran attacked over Gurugram parking dispute; FIR says ‘hit with iron rod’

A retired group captain of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was brutally assaulted with an iron rod by a parking attendant of a business park in Gurugram’s Sector-65, police said, adding that the unidentified parking attendant was booked on Monday. Amit Kumar Gupta alleged that he went to at least four authorised parking lots of the business park but nowhere he was allowed to park his car. (PTI/Representative file photo)

The victim, Amit Kumar Gupta, who was part of the IAF’s Operation Safed Sagar during the Kargil war, is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital for multiple fractures, police said.

Gupta has alleged in his complaint that he had gone to a restaurant for dinner at Magnum Global Park in Sector-65 September 10 when the incident took place.

Parking dispute turns violent “I had arrived there with my family for dinner. However, the parking attendants were not allowing me to park my car,” he alleged in his complaint.

Gupta alleged that he went to at least four authorised parking lots of the business park but nowhere he was allowed to park his car.

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“It was at this time that one of the attendants tried to smash my car window by punching repeatedly. I got out of the car in an argument when he suddenly brought an iron rod from somewhere and hit me repeatedly with my left arm and head and fled,” he said.

Gupta alleged that he called his family and police control room for help; there was no immediate assistance.

Police investigation underway Rambir Singh, station house officer of the Sector-65 police station, said that Gupta was made to drive to various parking locations within the building multiple times at the time of the incident.

“He was not allowed to park which resulted in an argument and the parking attendant of the building assaulted him,” he said.

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Singh said that had initially submitted in writing that he will file a police complaint after recovering.

“It was on Sunday night when he finally submitted the complaint on the basis of which a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the unidentified parking attendant under various relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Monday morning,” he said.

Singh said that they have launched an investigation to ascertain the identity of the suspect and arrest him.