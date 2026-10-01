Limp monsoon that left swathes of India bone dry | Number Theory

Low-pressure systems kept parts of eastern and central India wet

While a drought-like dryness leads to water stress, it does not mean agriculture will be completely doomed. Some parts, such as the Indo-Gangetic plains, are well-irrigated. On the other hand, parts of these plains faced floods. IMD defines a surplus of 20%-59% as “excess” and of at least 60% as “large excess”. Deficits of the same degree are called “deficient” and “large deficient”, with deviation up to ±19% of LPA called “normal”. 52.7% of the country ended up in the normal and excess categories for June-September. But that was because of monsoon low-pressure systems that travelled from the Bay of Bengal to bring excess rain in the July-September period. Odisha and parts of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh were the most affected by storms of this kind. Another peculiarity this monsoon was the flooding in Bihar, though most of the state was deficient even from July to September. This was because of floods in rivers and tributaries that flow to the state either from Nepal or its neighbouring states. This means crop damage and likely headwinds to farm incomes and tailwinds to inflation not just on account of low rain but also more rain than what was needed.