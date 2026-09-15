‘Chased me, kept making gestures’: Gurugram biker injured after man rams car into her

A Delhi woman riding a motorcycle on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road was injured after a man allegedly rammed his car into her following a road-rage incident, police said on Monday. The suspected driver is at large, and police have launched a manhunt for him. The victim, Sia, shared a video recorded on cameras installed on her bike. (Screengrab/Instagram)

The incident came to light after the woman, who identifies herself as Sia on Instagram, posted a video of the incident on social media. The footage went viral, prompting Gurugram police to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

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Biker alleges driver chased her and forced her to stop According to police, the incident took place early on Sunday when Sia was riding her Aprilia sportbike with a group of riders. She alleged that the driver of a white Maruti Ciaz began chasing her and repeatedly signalled her to stop after driving dangerously close to her. “He had started chasing me on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making gestures ordering me to stop my bike,” she said in the video. She alleged that the driver “appeared to be drunk”.

“My friend tried to cover during the ride...but at the end it rammed me,” she said.

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Camera footage captures car hitting motorcycle Footage recorded by cameras mounted on her and her friends’ motorcycles appears to show the Ciaz swerving towards Sia and hitting her motorcycle.

She is thrown off the bike and slides several metres on the road, while her motorcycle skids for nearly 100 metres. She escaped more serious injuries as there was no vehicle immediately behind her, the footage showed.

One of her friends later chased the car and intercepted it at a traffic signal, but the driver sped away. Sia also shared the vehicle’s registration number.

“I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away,” she wrote in the post, which she deleted a few hours later after it went viral and police initiated action.

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Police register FIR after viral video Abhilaksh Joshi, ACP (headquarters), said Gurugram police’s social media cell took suo motu cognisance after the video surfaced. “We initially tried to contact the victim but after no response was received, we got an FIR registered against the car driver under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 56 police station,” he said.

Joshi said police had identified the suspected driver as Kalyan Bainsla, a gym owner in Palwal and former kabaddi player. Two other people were also in the car, he said.

Car borrowed from friend, registered to Army officer Bainsla had borrowed the car from a friend, Joshi said. The vehicle is registered in Palwal and belongs to an Army personnel currently posted in Assam. The owner’s friend had taken the car two days earlier, he added.

“Once the victim submits a written complaint detailing the incident, more stringent provisions of law will be invoked in the FIR,” Joshi said.

The ACP said Sia is a Delhi resident and was returning from an early-morning ride with friends when the incident occurred. She has requested that her identity and other personal details not be disclosed publicly, he said.

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Car owner says he learnt of incident after video went viral Meanwhile, the car’s owner, Manish, said he was unaware of the incident until the video went viral and police contacted him. “My friend Kalyan Bainsla, who runs a gym in Palwal, was driving my car. I was completely unaware about any such accident,” he said.

Manish said he tried contacting Bainsla after learning about the incident, but he did not respond.