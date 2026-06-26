Indian man in Dubai spots over ₹35 crore worth of luxury cars at one traffic signal: ‘How will you not grow here?’

An Indian man living in Dubai has caught attention online after sharing a video from a traffic signal, where he pointed out several luxury cars around him and spoke about how the city’s environment can influence a person’s mindset. An Indian man shared how seeing luxury cars at a Dubai traffic signal motivated him to seek growth and stability. (Instagram/gavrav_in_dubai)

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The man, identified as Gavrav, recorded the clip while sitting inside his car. In the video, he can be heard saying, “An ₹8 crore car here, another ₹8 crore car in front, a ₹4 crore car right next to it, and another one beside it worth around ₹2 to ₹2.5 crore. There’s one more parked there, easily worth ₹3 to ₹4 crore. And I am talking about the value in Indian rupees.”

He added that he was standing at just one red light and could see cars worth more than ₹30 crore to ₹35 crore around him. “Even behind me, there are a couple of cars worth ₹4 to ₹5 crore each, because they are all BMWs and Mercedes. This is Dubai, bro,” he said.

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‘How will you not grow here?’ In the video, Gavrav said that Dubai offers a kind of exposure that can push people to think bigger. He said, “So tell me, how will you not grow here? They say you become the average of the five people you surround yourself with. This is the kind of environment you get in Dubai.”

He also spoke about how seeing wealth around him had normalised bigger financial goals. Recalling a recent visit to a property office, he said, “At the same table where I was sitting, a man was signing papers for a villa worth 10 million dirhams, which is around ₹25 to ₹26 crore. And it felt so normal.”

The text overlaid on the clip read, “It’s only possible in Dubai.”

Watch the clip here: