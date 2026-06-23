Indian woman wins free apartment in Dubai: 'I thought it was some kind of scam'
The woman won a studio apartment offered by luxury developer Binghatti as part of a citywide draw organised by the DFRE and Dubai Chambers.
A 27-year-old Indian woman living in Dubai has become the first winner of a free apartment under the newly launched ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ campaign.
According to a report by Khaleej Times, Aysha Ameer, who hails from Kerala, won a studio apartment offered by luxury developer Binghatti as part of a citywide draw organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai Chambers. The campaign allows shoppers who spend at least Dh500 (around ₹13,000) at participating outlets to enter by scanning a QR code and uploading their receipt.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Ameer said that she was randomly shopping when her husband suggested she enter the draw after seeing multiple signs across the shopping mall and on social media. After the win, she said that she initially thought the phone call informing her about the win was a scam.
“I filled in the details and then I got a call on Friday telling me that I’d won this home,” she said. “Initially, I was thinking that it's some kind of scam and then they sent me an email with all the details,” she added.
Ameer, who got married last year, said she and her husband had been considering buying an apartment but had put their plans on hold earlier this year amid regional tensions.
“I really never thought that I would win something like that,” she said. “You see all these people winning stuff, you feel happy for them, but you feel like it never happens (to you). And then when something like this happens to you, you actually realise that you can just get lucky and Dubai does this to you,” she added.
(Also Read: Indian woman amazed by Dubai’s cleanliness, calls it ‘Disney World’: ‘Dust and pollution don’t exist’)
‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ campaign
According to Khaleej Times, the ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ campaign will see Binghatti give away 12 apartments in total. Weekly winners will be announced until August 30, when the recipient of the final apartment will be revealed.
Mohammed Feras Arayqat, Acting Vice President of Retail Calendar and Promotions at DFRE, said that around 1,000 brands and more than 4,000 outlets are participating in the initiative.
“It’s a very simple mechanic. You just shop for Dh500 dirhams, scan the QR code, upload your receipt, and then you're in the draw,” he said.
“Dubai always comes back stronger. And it will continue to come back stronger. With these types of initiatives, it’s more of a celebration of the community,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More