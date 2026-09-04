Gurugram: FOB at La Lagune on Golf Course Road nears approval

Administrative approvals for a foot-over-bridge (FOB) proposed at the La Lagune intersection on Golf Course Road are in the final stages, officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and DLF told the district road safety committee (DRSC) on Wednesday. The GMDA and DLF have reached an agreement on the design of the infrastructure project, which aims to prevent road accidents and regulate pedestrian movement at the intersection.

The GMDA and DLF have reached an agreement on the design of the infrastructure project, which aims to prevent road accidents and regulate pedestrian movement at the intersection.

Earlier this year, the DRSC directed the road-owning and maintenance agencies to construct an FOB at the intersection. The area witnessed nearly 10 accidents between 2023 and 2025, resulting in four deaths and 10 injuries, according to crash data discussed during the DRSC’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Of the 10 accidents, four occurred at night and three in the early morning during non-peak hours, while three took place during peak daytime hours. Eight accidents involved pedestrians and two-wheelers, leaving three people dead and eight grievously injured.

“Design approvals are currently under process, with a final nod likely to be given within a week. DLF authorities will be tasked with executing the work,” a senior GMDA official said.

DLF officials said the construction of the FOB will take six months after final approval. They did not disclose the estimated cost or layout of the proposed project.

The DRSC directed DLF and GMDA to prioritise obtaining environmental clearances for the project. The authorities will also have to obtain legal permission for tree felling and transplantation on the stretch.

While reviewing road safety arrangements, additional deputy commissioner Sonu Bhatt said civic bodies should ensure that administrative hurdles do not delay the commuter safety project.

As part of black spots rectification measures, the DRSC has proposed four other FOBs in Rathiawas, Binola, Shankar Chowk and on NH-8 to restrict jaywalking and prevent accidents on high-speed road and highway corridors.

In March, DLF began construction of a nearly 640-meter multi-level FOB connecting the Cyber City Metro Station to the Atrium Place building at Shankar Chowk.