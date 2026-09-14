Gurugram bike crash accused denies ‘intentionally' ramming rider: ‘Didn't know it was a woman'
A woman biker was hit by a car while her vehicle skid for several metres, with the whole incident being recorded on a video camera mounted on her two-wheeler.
The accused in the road rage incident in Gurugram's Golf Course road has broken his silence on the matter, claiming that he was unaware that the bike rider he had hit was a woman.
A woman biker was hit by a car following which she fell and her vehicle skid for several metres in Gurugram, with the whole incident being recorded on a video camera mounted on her two-wheeler. The woman, identified as Sia, posted the footage on social media, leading to an FIR being registered by the Gurugram Police in the matter.
Now, the accused, while speaking to India Today TV, has denied deliberately ramming into the woman's motorcycle. “I did not hit them intentionally,” the accused said, alleging that two bikers repeatedly overtook him from the side, moved ahead of his car and then slowed down. He said he was “sorry” that the woman was injured.
Deep Dive
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What did the biker say in the video?
In the video of the incident posted by her on social media, Sia narrated her ordeal through a voiceover. She said the incident took place on Sunday morning when she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers.
Sia said a car began following the group, and later approached her, while the four-wheeler's occupants began to misbehave with her. “He had started chasing on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making hand gestures asking me to stop my bike,” Sia said, adding that she kept trying to move ahead to prevent the car from blocking her motorcycle. She said a friend riding behind her also tried to shield her and prevent the car from coming beside her.
However, the four-wheeler swerved and rammed Sia’s motorcycle from the side, and she fell from her vehicle, which skidded for several metres.
Also Read | On camera, car chases, rams woman biker on Gurugram road: 'Kept making hand gestures'
Biker says will take legal action, refuses to reveal identity
After the Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered an FIR, the woman biker also said that she would file an FIR along with her lawyer on Monday evening. Sia thanked users for their “support”, while saying she had seen many people putting in “efforts” to identify the accused.
“I'm also getting messages asking about the FIR. I will be filing an FIR with my lawyer by this evening and will take legal action,” she said. She added that she does not wish to reveal her identity or face at present, and said that she would not be giving any interviews. “I hope everyone will respect my decision…Thank you for standing with me,” Sia said.
The Gurugram Police had, in a post on X, said the accused would be identified and apprehended “at the earliest”, while assuring the “strictest legal action.”
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