Gurugram bike crash accused denies ‘intentionally' ramming rider: ‘Didn't know it was a woman'

The accused in the road rage incident in Gurugram's Golf Course road has broken his silence on the matter, claiming that he was unaware that the bike rider he had hit was a woman. “I did not hit them intentionally,” the accused said. (Handout via PTI)

A woman biker was hit by a car following which she fell and her vehicle skid for several metres in Gurugram, with the whole incident being recorded on a video camera mounted on her two-wheeler. The woman, identified as Sia, posted the footage on social media, leading to an FIR being registered by the Gurugram Police in the matter.

Now, the accused, while speaking to India Today TV, has denied deliberately ramming into the woman's motorcycle. “I did not hit them intentionally,” the accused said, alleging that two bikers repeatedly overtook him from the side, moved ahead of his car and then slowed down. He said he was “sorry” that the woman was injured.