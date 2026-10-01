Thiruvananthapuram, On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said that the government will make a law to provide "legal guarantees" or protection to senior citizens, claiming that it was a first of its kind legislation in the world. Keralam govt to enact law to provide 'legal guarantee' to senior citizens: CM Satheesan

The CM, speaking at an event held here to celebrate the occasion, said that he was proud that Keralam was the first state to establish a department for senior citizens.

"Now, I am getting calls from CMs and chief secretaries of other states asking me what is the model of this intiative and what is the goal behind it. Many thought that a lot of social welfare schemes would be initiated for the elderly. That will be there.

"But, more important than that, the elderly represent a 'silver economy'. It is a major effort to make them active and ensure their participation or involvement in various things," Satheesan said.

He further said that in another first for the state, and the world, a law will be framed to provide a "legal guarantee" to the senior citizens.

"The senior citizens department is preparing a comprehensive law to ensure that. It will be immediately passed in the state assembly. According to our research till now, there is no such law anywhere else in the world. This is not a charity by the government, it is your right," he asserted.

Earlier, Satheesan, in an X post, said that the department, which was set up as promised by the UDF during its assembly poll campaign, was now operational.

"Good governance and care are not in words, but in deeds," he said.

During his speech at the event, the CM said that usually the younger generation is considered as the demographic dividend of the population, but in Keralam, their numbers are coming down rapidly, he claimed.

At the same time, the population of senior citizens is increasing as life expectancy improves, he said.

"It is projected that by 2036, old people will comprise nearly 38 per cent of the population. While in many Indian states, it will not be even 20 per cent. The projected national average at that time is 19 per cent," he said.

"Our main aim is to make them more creative after their retirement," the CM added.

He said it will also help to end the loneliness or isolation of many elderly persons who live alone as their children are outside Keralam.

As part of the initiative there will be a register of the senior citizens in the state and the problems they are facing, he said.

Additionally, the government plans to begin a caregivers' course in the state to create a workforce that will look after the senior citizens.

"So, no elderly person will be left isolated," the CM said.

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, in a Facebook post on the occasion, said that the day is a reminder that "age does not diminish one's importance".

He said that the voice of older persons should be heard in the family, society and economy and they should not be seen as mere recipients of help.

"They are a great resource who can accurately learn new things and share their experiences with society. Elderly welfare is the responsibility of all generations as old age is the face of today's youth," the minister said.

The Kerala government is taking up elderly care as a comprehensive social responsibility, giving direction to the UN vision of "Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives", he said.

"As we celebrate the 80s and 90s with nostalgia on social media, let's not forget to include the elderly with us. Old age should not be a time of loneliness for anyone, we can help make it a time of smiles. Let's turn old age into a celebration," he said in his post.

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