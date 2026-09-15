Gurugram biker crash accused first absconded, tried to escape custody on pretext of urinating: Police
The accused, Kalyan Singh Bainsla, was arrested days after he allegedly chased and hit a woman biker while driving a car in Gurugram.
The driver and main accused in the Gurugram biker crash accused had first absconded following the incident, and then tried to escape custody after his arrest, police said on Tuesday, according to PTI news agency.
The accused, Kalyan Singh Bainsla, was arrested days after he allegedly hit a woman biker while driving a car in Gurugram. The biker, who posted a video of the incident on Instagram said the driver had made obscene gestures and chased her before hitting her motorcycle.
Also Read | 'Felt sorry? Why didn't you stop': Gurugram biker slams hit-and-run accused
Bainsla switched off his phone, hurt himself while escaping: What police said
Deep Dive
Gurugram DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar, addressing reporters on Tuesday, said the woman biker, who identifies herself as Sia, had claimed that Bainsla had made indecent comments against her before ramming her vehicle.
The police said that following the complaint against him, Bainsla had switched off his phone after giving an interview to the media, according to the PTI report. The accused had thereafter absconded, and three teams were formed to track him, following which he was apprehended from Rajasthan's Dausa, Kumar stated.
After his arrest, the accused also tried to escape police custody on the pretext of urinating, police said. During the escape bid, he fell and sustained minor injuries, and was given first aid at a hospital.
According to police, Bainsla is a resident of Chandhat in Palwal district, and runs a gym and works as a realtor there. He is married, and has two children. Police had also arrested Bainsla's cousin, Lavnish, in connection with the incident.
Also Read | Gurugram hit-and-run: All about Kalyan Bainsla, the accused, and Sia, the woman biker
What did the woman biker allege?
The video of the incident, which was recorded from a camera mounted on the bike of the woman, was posted by her on Instagram, along with a voiceover narrating her ordeal. In the video, she said she was riding her Aprilia with a group of bikers when the car approached her, and the occupants started misbehaving with her.
“He had started chasing me on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making gestures ordering me to stop my bike,” she said. She alleged that the driver “appeared to be drunk”. The video recorded from her camera appears to show the Ciaz swerving towards Sia and hitting her motorcycle.
The woman is then thrown off the bike, while her motorcycle skids for nearly 100 metres. She escaped more serious injuries as there was no vehicle immediately behind her, the footage showed.
Gurugram Police takes suo motu cognisance, biker submits formal complaint
After the incident went viral on social media, the Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered an FIR in the matter. Following Bainsla's arrest, Sia joined the investigation and ubmitted a formal complaint to the police.
At her complaint, the cops added Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 78 (physical and digital stalking), and Section 79 (acts against modesty of a woman) of the BNS to the FIR, the DCP said.
(With inputs from PTI)
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