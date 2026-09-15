Gurugram bike crash accused Kalyan Bainsla charged with attempt to murder

An attempt to murder charge was invoked on Tuesday against the suspect who hit a woman biker on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, leaving her injured during a road rage incident on Sunday, police said. The suspect has been detained after 24 hours of being booked in the case on Monday. Police said that the CCTV footage clearly showed the white car swerving and hitting the woman, after which she fell from her sportbike and skidded on the road for several feet. (Handout via PTI)

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said it was based on the analysis of the CCTV camera footage of the accident spot that the attempt to murder charge, according to Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was invoked in the case against the car driver Kalyan Bainsla.

The accused has been detained in Rajasthan's Dausa.

Turan said that the CCTV footage clearly showed the white car swerving and hitting the woman, after which she fell from her sportbike and skidded on the road for several feet.

“The act prima facie seems intentional. Once proved in court, the charges attract punishment of up to ten years in prison,” he said.

Police had taken suo motu cognisance after a video of the incident went viral on social media and registered a first information report (FIR) against the car under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others and 281 (rash driving) of BNS at Sector-56 police station on Monday.

The woman, in the presence of her father and lawyer, got her statement recorded before the police.

Sia, alias Shivani Chaudhan, was on a pleasure ride on her Aprilia sportbike with a group of other bikers on Sunday morning when the car driver made gestures while chasing her and driving dangerously close to her, asking her to stop.

The victim had later asked the suspect to drive while maintaining a distance and sped away to avoid any untoward situation. However, the car driver accelerated and suddenly changed lanes to ram the woman, after which she fell on the road and skidded for several feet with her motorcycle.