Gurugram bike crash accused Kalyan Bainsla charged with attempt to murder
Initially, FIR was registered on Monday under sections 125 and 281 of BNS. These are acts endangering the life or personal safety of others, and rash driving.
An attempt to murder charge was invoked on Tuesday against the suspect who hit a woman biker on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, leaving her injured during a road rage incident on Sunday, police said. The suspect has been detained after 24 hours of being booked in the case on Monday.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said it was based on the analysis of the CCTV camera footage of the accident spot that the attempt to murder charge, according to Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was invoked in the case against the car driver Kalyan Bainsla.
The accused has been detained in Rajasthan's Dausa.
Turan said that the CCTV footage clearly showed the white car swerving and hitting the woman, after which she fell from her sportbike and skidded on the road for several feet.
“The act prima facie seems intentional. Once proved in court, the charges attract punishment of up to ten years in prison,” he said.
Police had taken suo motu cognisance after a video of the incident went viral on social media and registered a first information report (FIR) against the car under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others and 281 (rash driving) of BNS at Sector-56 police station on Monday.
The woman, in the presence of her father and lawyer, got her statement recorded before the police.
Sia, alias Shivani Chaudhan, was on a pleasure ride on her Aprilia sportbike with a group of other bikers on Sunday morning when the car driver made gestures while chasing her and driving dangerously close to her, asking her to stop.
The victim had later asked the suspect to drive while maintaining a distance and sped away to avoid any untoward situation. However, the car driver accelerated and suddenly changed lanes to ram the woman, after which she fell on the road and skidded for several feet with her motorcycle.
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More