Tarang Shakti: Over 25 IAF women officers fly in largest-ever international exercise
The two-week exercise in Jodhpur features air forces from eight countries, including the US, France, Germany, Australia, UAE, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
The multilateral air combat exercise, Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur, marks the largest-ever participation of women from the Indian Air Force (IAF) in an international exercise, highlighting their growing role in the country’s armed forces, officials aware of the matter said on Monday.
A decade after the IAF opened its fighter stream to women, more than 25 women officers are flying fighter jets and other aircraft in the two-week exercise featuring air forces from eight countries, including the US, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka the officials said, asking not to be named.
Also read: Watch: India's Tejas, French Rafale, US' F-35 and Russian-made Sukhoi fly together at Tarang Shakti
Women pilots fly alongside around 125 male IAF pilots
“The women officers are flying alongside around 125 male IAF pilots in the exercise. This is not about gender; it is about skills, and the ability to deliver. The IAF is a gender-neutral service where roles are defined by competence and operational capabilities,” said one of the officials cited above.
The number of women pilots in earlier exercises rarely crossed single digits, HT has learnt.
The foreign aircraft taking part in Tarang Shakti include F-35s, F-16s, Rafales, A400Ms, A330 MRTT (multi-role tanker transport) KC-135s, C-130s, and other specialised platforms.
The foreign aircraft taking part in Tarang Shakti include F-35s, F-16s, Rafales, A400Ms, A330 MRTT (multi-role tanker transport) KC-135s, C-130s.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRahul Singh
Rahul Singh is Defence Editor at Hindustan Times and has covered military affairs and national security for nearly 25 years. Apart from extensive and deep reporting on the Indian military, including several newsbreaks that have set the national news agenda over the years, Rahul has reported from conflict zones including Jammu & Kashmir, India’s North-east and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Rahul has co-authored the bestselling 'India's Most Fearless' series of books on recent Indian military operations. Widely read and translated into multiple languages, the books place an emphasis on firsthand accounts of daring missions across the three services. His work has been adapted into web series and films including the National Award-winning Amaran. Rahul comes from an Army background and attended schools across the country before completing his education from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Grew up playing tennis, now mostly cheers from the sidelines. Works in Delhi, heart in the mountains.Read More