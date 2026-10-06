Tarang Shakti: Over 25 IAF women officers fly in largest-ever international exercise

The multilateral air combat exercise, Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur, marks the largest-ever participation of women from the Indian Air Force (IAF) in an international exercise, highlighting their growing role in the country’s armed forces, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. A USAF F-35 flying in formation with the IAF’s Tejas during Tarang Shakti. (IAF)

A decade after the IAF opened its fighter stream to women, more than 25 women officers are flying fighter jets and other aircraft in the two-week exercise featuring air forces from eight countries, including the US, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka the officials said, asking not to be named.

Also read: Watch: India's Tejas, French Rafale, US' F-35 and Russian-made Sukhoi fly together at Tarang Shakti

Women pilots fly alongside around 125 male IAF pilots “The women officers are flying alongside around 125 male IAF pilots in the exercise. This is not about gender; it is about skills, and the ability to deliver. The IAF is a gender-neutral service where roles are defined by competence and operational capabilities,” said one of the officials cited above.

The number of women pilots in earlier exercises rarely crossed single digits, HT has learnt.

The foreign aircraft taking part in Tarang Shakti include F-35s, F-16s, Rafales, A400Ms, A330 MRTT (multi-role tanker transport) KC-135s, C-130s, and other specialised platforms.

The foreign aircraft taking part in Tarang Shakti include F-35s, F-16s, Rafales, A400Ms, A330 MRTT (multi-role tanker transport) KC-135s, C-130s.