Kashi all set for 3-day IAF air show from October 24, Modi likely to attend

India’s air power will converge with Kashi’s rich cultural heritage as the Indian Air Force (IAF) stages a three-day air show along the Ganga in Varanasi from October 24 to 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to attend the main event on October 25. CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the air show and directed officials to ensure crowd and traffic management. (For representation)

Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting in Varanasi on Saturday to review preparations for the show proposed at Namo Ghat, an official spokesperson said.

IAF officials, along with senior officials from the Varanasi district administration and police, made a detailed presentation to the chief minister on the preparations and action plan. They briefed him on arrangements for spectator galleries, the grandstand, designated areas for distinguished and special guests, the media arena, entry and exit routes, security checking points and other venue arrangements.

Adityanath was also briefed on plans to divide different areas into zones and sectors for systematic crowd management, keeping in view the expected turnout at Namo Ghat and along the Ganga.

“There is considerable enthusiasm among the general public about this air show and a large number of people may arrive to watch IAF’s display. Keeping this in view, arrangements for crowd management, smooth traffic movement, parking and zone-wise site identification should be ensured in advance. The routes for movement of spectators should be clear and convenient and adequate arrangements for drinking water, first aid, sanitation and security should be available in every area,” the chief minister said.

He said trained police personnel should be deployed and that magistrates be systematically deployed for each sector.

He said that as a large number of people were likely to reach the major ghats of Kashi and surrounding areas along with Namo Ghat during the event, crowd management, traffic operations, parking, and movement through water and land routes should be handled under an integrated action plan.

The chief minister said keeping possible situations in mind, security and emergency arrangements should also be rehearsed in advance so that, if required, all teams concerned could take immediate coordinated action.

He said that in view the movement of people arriving from neighbouring districts, necessary human resources and other arrangements should be properly coordinated.

Adityanath said IAF, district administration, police administration and all departments concerned should complete the preparations within the stipulated timeframe so that devotees, tourists and the general public visiting Kashi were provided a safe and convenient environment.