India Mobile Congress begins on Wednesday, PM Modi to inaugurate on October 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi on October 8, with telecom operators, technology companies, policymakers and startups expected to use the four-day event to showcase new technologies and discuss the next phase of connectivity. An AI avatar demonstration at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi, a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025. (REUTERS File)

The event, being held at Yashobhoomi from October 7 to 10, will be themed “Scale Without Boundaries” this year. The formal inauguration comes on the second day, although the conference programme begins a day earlier, with a line-up of government and industry speakers.

What is lined up? The opening day on October 7 will feature Lauren Dreyer, vice-president of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, alongside Hideo Fuseda, vice-minister for international affairs at Japan’s ministry of internal affairs and communications.

Minister of state for communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Secretary Amit Agrawal and C-DOT chief executive Rajkumar Upadhyay are also scheduled to speak.

Representatives from companies including Qualcomm, GSMA, Ericsson, Jio, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Intel are also expected to participate in sessions throughout the day. Discussions will cover areas including next-generation networks, AI, 6G, digital infrastructure and satellite communications.

The second day, October 8, will begin with the formal inauguration by PM Modi. The programme will also feature keynotes from major industry leaders, including Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani, Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

The day is also expected to see government announcements, partnerships and discussions around investment and business opportunities in the telecom and digital technology sectors.

The third day will continue with keynote sessions, panel discussions and industry conversations across multiple tracks. The programme includes sessions on 6G, AI-native telecom networks, intelligent RAN, cybersecurity, satellite communications, network APIs, cloud and edge computing, semiconductors and digital infrastructure. GSMA, for instance, has sessions planned on digital trust, satellite communications policy, AI-native telecom networks and the transition from connectivity towards digital infrastructure.

Over four days, an exhibition at Yashobhoomi will run alongside the conference programme, with companies showcasing products, technologies, and live use cases spanning 5G and 6G, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, satellite communications, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, and cloud and edge computing.

Focus on deep-tech Startups will also have a significant presence through the ASPIRE programme, which this year places greater emphasis on deep-tech and frontier technologies, including support for startups to move from prototypes to market opportunities and investment.

The event will also feature international participation and technology demonstrations, with the broader programme spanning policymakers, telecom companies, equipment makers, technology firms, startups and investors.

The 2026 edition is the 10th iteration of IMC, which is jointly organised by the DoT and the Cellular Operators Association of India.