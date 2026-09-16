Gurugram hit-and-run accused likely deliberately tried to hit woman biker: Police

The driver who allegedly rammed his car into a woman motorcyclist on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road on Sunday was arrested from Dausa in Rajasthan along with his cousin on Tuesday, police said, adding that attempt-to-murder charges were invoked after investigators concluded that the incident appeared to involve a deliberate attempt to hit the biker. Police arrested Kalyan Bainsla who was involved in the road rage case at Golf Course Road in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

The suspects were identified as 33-year-old Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin, 34-year-old Lavnish, both residents of Chandhut in Palwal. Kalyan owns a gym and runs a real estate business in Palwal, police said.

Investigators said Kalyan attempted to escape from police custody while being brought back to Gurugram. He sustained injuries to his left forearm and head while fleeing and was briefly taken to a hospital.

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Female motorcyclist hit by car Sunday’s incident took place between 7.15am and 7.30am when Delhi resident Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, was riding her motorcycle with a group of bikers. It came to light after she posted a video of the incident on social media, prompting police to take suo motu cognisance.

Footage recorded by cameras mounted on Chauhan’s and her friends’ motorcycles showed a white Maruti Ciaz swerving towards her and hitting her motorcycle. Other clips show Chauhan asking the driver to maintain a safe distance. After the impact, she is thrown off the motorcycle and slides several metres along the road, while her bike skids for nearly 100 metres.

In an Instagram video, Chauhan described the incident and alleged that the driver “appeared to be drunk”. She said she had tried to maintain as much distance as possible from the car following an exchange of words.