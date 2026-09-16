UP-led push for terrorist tag culminates in Centre’s ban on Shahzad Bhatti Network

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh Police’s months-long push to have the Pakistan-based ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) designated a terrorist organisation culminated on Wednesday with the Centre listing it under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), after the state became the first to formally seek such action against the network. He reportedly operates from a third country and keeps changing his location, according to intelligence officials. ((File Photo/Facebook))

Officials said the state’s July recommendation was followed by consultations with agencies and police forces in Delhi and other states where the network had a presence. The wider investigation eventually resulted in coordinated action across 14 states, with Delhi and several other state agencies also pursuing cases and seeking action against SBN-linked operatives.

The ministry of home affairs, in its September 16 (Wednesday) notification under Section 35 of the UAPA, said SBN allegedly sought to recruit Indian youths and local criminals for cross-border trafficking of arms, explosives and narcotics and terrorist activities. It described the network as posing a threat to India’s democratic system, communal harmony and internal security.

UP Police had approached the Union home ministry in July after investigations by its Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF). The recommendation sought action under Section 35(1)(a) read with Section 35(2) of the UAPA to designate the network and its members under the Act.

The UP probe had already produced 12 cases and 52 arrests, after around 175 suspected associates were examined in a coordinated operation on May 26. Cases were registered by the UP ATS in Lucknow and police in Hapur, Kaushambi, the Trans-Hindon area of Ghaziabad, Kiratpur in Bijnor and Nagal.

Investigators alleged that Pakistan-based handlers used social media to contact young Indians, offering money or jobs and drawing some recruits into activities including threats, extortion, arson, provocative poster campaigns and petrol bomb attacks. Agencies also examined alleged reconnaissance of police, defence and religious establishments.

The investigation subsequently expanded into a nationwide operation. On August 12, security agencies detained 253 people across 14 states, including 62 in Uttar Pradesh, 52 in Haryana, 51 in Delhi and 44 in Punjab. Fresh FIRs were also registered in Delhi and Karnataka. The Centre later said more than 80 FIRs and over 200 arrests had been recorded against SBN members and associates under various laws.

The Centre’s notification now formally places SBN in the First Schedule of the UAPA. The designation follows investigations by UP and other state and central agencies into alleged cross-border recruitment, arms and explosives trafficking and terror-related activities.