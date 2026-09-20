Who was Marvins Antoine? UMass Dartmouth football player killed in Providence stabbing; teammate injured

UMass Dartmouth football player Marvins Antoine, 18, was killed in a stabbing in Providence, Rhode Island, early Saturday, while teammate Kensley Macean was injured and taken to hospital. UMass Dartmouth freshman Marvins Antoine was killed in Providence, while teammate Kensley Macean survived with non-life-threatening injuries. (UMass Dartmouth Corsairs)

Providence police said the stabbing happened around 12:30 a.m. in a Wendy’s parking lot on Charles Street after an altercation at Mezzo Lounge. Antoine suffered stab wounds to his chest and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Macean, 19, suffered wounds to his head and neck. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Police have identified 19-year-old Chukuwnonso Uzoma-eze as the suspect and charged him with murder.

Who was Marvins Antoine? Marvins Antoine was an 18-year-old freshman running back at UMass Dartmouth. He was from Fall River, Massachusetts, and graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School. Antoine had only recently started college and was in his first season with the Division III football team.

He was also known for his athletic ability in his hometown. Antoine played basketball and football while attending Durfee and Atlantis Charter schools. His former youth basketball coach, Shawn Thames, remembered him as a bright and talented player who often spoke about his goals during trips to and from games.

Former youth basketball coach Shawn Thames wrote on Facebook: “It’s SO SAD to wake up to hear the tragic loss of [one] of Fall River’s own,” Thames wrote on Facebook. “Marvin was a bright and talented player. I had [the] privilege to coach [basketball to] Marv for several years.”

Antoine did not play in UMass Dartmouth’s game against Framingham State on Friday night, just hours before the stabbing.

Also Read: What happened to Harrison Taggart? Utah State LB gives positive update after scary injury vs Utah Utes

What happened to Marvins Antoine and Kensley Macean? Antoine and Kensley Macean were at Mezzo Lounge with other UMass Dartmouth football players before the stabbing, according to Providence police. A fight broke out at the lounge before the incident moved to the nearby Wendy’s parking lot.

Antoine suffered stab wounds to the chest and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Macean suffered wounds to his head and neck and was also taken to the hospital. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Macean, 19, is a first-year defensive back from Dighton, Massachusetts, and a graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth High School. UMass Dartmouth has not provided a further public update on his condition.

The university said there was no known ongoing threat to the UMass Dartmouth community.

Also Read: What happened to Jaheim Singletary? Latest medical update on Iowa State injured player after scary collision

Who is Chukuwnonso Uzoma eze, suspect in Providence stabbing? Providence police identified 19-year-old Chukuwnonso Uzoma eze as the suspect after further investigation and the use of license plate readers, according to the Fall River Reporter.

He has been charged with murder and was initially held by UMass Dartmouth police. The Boston Globe reported that he was later transferred to Massachusetts State Police and is expected to be extradited to Rhode Island.

Police said additional charges could be filed. Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses, review surveillance footage and examine evidence as they work to establish the full sequence of events.

UMass Dartmouth said in a statement: “Our hearts and prayers are very much with Marvins’ family, friends, classmates, and teammates as we mourn his loss together.”