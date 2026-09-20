What happened to Harrison Taggart? Utah State LB gives positive update after scary injury vs Utah Utes

Utah State Aggies linebacker Harrison Taggart suffered a “scary” injury in the second quarter of the game against Utah Utes on Saturday afternoon. Taggart lay on the field, surrounded by his teammates and opponents, as medical staff attended to him for seven minutes. Utah State Aggies linebacker Harrison Taggart. (Utah State on Instagram)

Those watching Saturday afternoon's intra-state college football clash were terrified at the sights as the broadcast showed commotion amidst the injury with 8 minutes and 33 seconds left of the second quarter.

Taggart appeared to suffer a neck and leg injury as he was carted away from the field. Just as he was being put into the ambulance, he raised his fist at the fans at the stadium, appearing to indicate that he is okay.

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The heartwarming “Battle of the Brothers” moment was captured on the broadcast as fans from both sides applauded the senior year linebacker as was taken for treatment in an ambulance.

Here's the video: