Clemson vs North Carolina weather delay: When will the ACC clash restart after lightning halts game late in 4th quarter?

Carolina Football also confirmed that the weather delay would last at least until 5 pm ET, with further updates to be shared as they become available.

"We’re being told this weather delay is likely gonna be a while for #UNC vs. Clemson... Best case scenario is a 5 p.m. start, but even that doesn’t look too promising.," Weiskopf tweeted on X.

The weather delay could last for a significant amount of time, according to Noah Weiskopf of TarHeel 247. Reporters at the stadium were told that the best-case scenario would see the game resume around 5 pm, although that possibility did not appear particularly promising.

Officials stopped the game with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter, with North Carolina holding a 17-15 lead over Clemson. The Tar Heels were in the middle of a promising drive and had advanced to the Clemson 7-yard line when play was suspended.

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Clemson Tigers were forced to leave the field late in their ACC opener after lightning was detected in the area surrounding Memorial Stadium.

"The weather delay has been extended until at least 5 PM… Updates will be posted as soon as they are available," the team shared on X.

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The weather interruption marked the third consecutive Clemson game to be affected by a delay caused by unfavorable conditions.

Clemson comeback halted by lightning The stoppage came during a crucial stretch after Clemson had managed to fight its way back into the contest. The Tigers trailed 17-3 earlier but responded with 12 unanswered points, only for lightning in the area to halt play while North Carolina was threatening to add to its advantage.

North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has completed 105 passing yards and thrown one touchdown, while Benjamin Hall has contributed 126 rushing yards and a touchdown reception. The Tar Heels currently lead Clemson 17-15 with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter.

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Once play resumes, North Carolina will have second-and-goal from the Clemson 7-yard line, putting the Tar Heels in a strong position to extend their lead.

Clemson freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds, making his first career start, has completed 19 of 28 attempts for 201 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

NCAA weather protocol explained College football weather protocols mandate an immediate 30-minute game suspension if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium. The delay timer resets with every new flash inside that radius, and play cannot resume until a full 30 minutes pass without another strike.

During such delays, players and staff typically head to the locker rooms, while fans are directed toward concourses or other secure indoor areas.