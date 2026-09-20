Jiri Lehecka downed Learner Tien in a deciding rubber as the Czech Republic stunned the United States 3-2 in Davis Cup qualifying for a second straight year, while South Korea reached the last eight for the first time on Saturday. Czechs beat USA to qualify for Davis Cup finals

The Czechs knocked out the Americans at the same second qualifying round stage in a deciding rubber in Delray Beach a year ago, when Jakub Mensik beat Frances Tiafoe to secure a surprise victory.

Tomas Berdych's men repeated the feat in similarly dramatic fashion, to the delight of a raucous home crowd in Prague, as Lehecka clinched a 6-3, 7-5 win over world number 13 Tien.

The USA are record 32-time winners of the competition but their wait for a first title since 2007 goes on.

The Czechs advance to the November eight-team finals in Bologna, where hosts Italy will bid for a fourth straight title.

After starting the day locked at 1-1, the USA nudged ahead as Christian Harrison and Austin Krajicek saved four match points to outlast Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl in a thrilling 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 win.

Mensik then fought back from a set down to keep the tie alive by defeating recent US Open runner-up Ben Shelton 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Shelton took a tense first set after saving a set point when trailing 5-4, reeling off the last three games.

Mensik created a set point at exactly the same stage of the second, but this time made no mistake with a booming forehand to level the match.

The 21-year-old, a semi-finalist at this year's French Open, forced the tie into a deciding rubber on his second match point in a tense final game.

Lehecka, who beat Shelton in straight sets on Friday, recovered after giving an early break back to take the first set.

Tien forged 3-0 ahead as he attempted to force the tie all the way to a final set, but fell away and Lehecka clinched a brilliant win on his fourth match point.

- History-making South Korea -

Earlier, South Korea made history by beating India 3-1 in Seoul.

Kwon Soon-woo brushed Sumit Nagal aside 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the decisive point for the Koreans, who won both of Friday's singles rubbers before India triumphed in the doubles.

"I feel very proud for my country and every team I play against, I give my best," said Kwon. "When I play in a team, I know that I can't let my teammates down."

Austria also booked their spot as Jurij Rodionov sealed a 3-1 win for the hosts in Vienna with a 7-6 , 6-3 victory over Zizou Bergs, Belgium's number one in the absence of Alexander Blockx.

"I feel amazing. Proud of myself and the team. Big goal for us was to qualify to the Final 8," said Rodionov.

Rodionov got Austria on the board in Friday's opening singles before Bergs pulled Belgium level.

Doubles pair Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner then beat Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in straight sets to put Austria back on top.

France kept their tie with Canada alive, as Benjamin Bonzi and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and Duncan Chan in straight sets in the second day's opening doubles match to cut their deficit to 2-1.

Newly-crowned US Open champion Alexander Zverev gave Germany a 1-0 lead over Croatia in Halle, making a quick return to action as he beat Matej Dodig 6-4, 7-6 .

But Germany, who have not won the Davis Cup since 1993, were pegged back to end the first day level as Croatian youngster Dino Prizmic brushed aside Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-3.

Spain continued their tilt at a seventh title by seizing a 2-0 lead over Chile in Santiago courtesy of singles wins for Daniel Merida and Davis Cup debutant Rafael Jodar over Alejandro Tabilo and Cristian Garin, respectively.

Britain's Toby Samuel overcame Andres Andrade of Ecuador and Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery saw off Alvaro Guillen Meza as the hosts took a 2-0 advantage in London.

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