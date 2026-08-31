Techie lands in Bengaluru from US via Amsterdam, calls out Delta, KLM over missing bag

A techie travelling from the US to Bengaluru via Amsterdam was looking forward to finally being home after a long international journey. However, the excitement quickly turned into frustration after he landed in Bengaluru and discovered that his checked baggage had not arrived. Techie’s bag goes missing after US-Bengaluru journey. (Representative Image)

He took to X to share his experience, saying he had to spend nearly two hours at the airport dealing with the missing luggage and was then told that his bag could take up to four days to arrive.

What happened to the passenger’s luggage? The post was shared by X user Pruthviraj P. The caption read, "Flew from the US to Bengaluru via Amsterdam, was really excited to finally be home. Landed in Bengaluru only to find out my checked baggage never made it onto the flight. Then I had to wait nearly 2 HOURS at the airport just to deal with it, only to be told the bag may take FOUR DAYS to arrive.

"It has my essentials, personal belongings, and gifts for family and friends. And I wasn’t the only one. Several passengers were facing the same issue. After a long international journey, this is incredibly frustrating and careless. Really disappointing experience from @Delta and @KLM. Do better."

The post drew reactions from other users, with several sharing their own experiences of delayed or missing baggage during international travel.

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