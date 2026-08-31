Couple gets 21-day stay at The Leela Palace from office after relocating to Bengaluru: 1-night costs...

When you move cities for your job, finding a permanent home can be taxing. Often, to address this, corporate offices provide their employees with hotel stays for the initial few days so that they can settle in and find a perfect home without worrying about immediate accommodation.

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Shivangi, who runs an Instagram page with her husband Manuj – The Forever Journey, shared one such experience. She revealed that because of her husband's job, they had to shift to Bengaluru, and her husband's office made arrangements for them to stay at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru.

Inside The Leela Palace Tower Suite According to Shivangi, they stayed for 21 days at the tower suite of the luxury property. The suite was a fully equipped apartment, and in a video shared on August 30, she also gave a tour showcasing the luxury amenities she and her husband enjoyed during the stay. Per The Leela Palace Bengaluru's website, the tower suite features private balconies, fully equipped kitchenettes, and a homely atmosphere.

In the video, she showcased the fully equipped living space, which features a kitchen, laundry facilities, and a dedicated workspace. She highlights how she spends her days enjoying exclusive hotel perks such as high tea and professional housekeeping services while her husband is at the office.