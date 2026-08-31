Couple gets 21-day stay at The Leela Palace from office after relocating to Bengaluru: 1-night costs...
In a video tour, the wife showcased the luxurious apartment-style suite at The Leela Palace, featuring a spacious living room, kitchenette, and exclusive perks.
When you move cities for your job, finding a permanent home can be taxing. Often, to address this, corporate offices provide their employees with hotel stays for the initial few days so that they can settle in and find a perfect home without worrying about immediate accommodation.
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Shivangi, who runs an Instagram page with her husband Manuj – The Forever Journey, shared one such experience. She revealed that because of her husband's job, they had to shift to Bengaluru, and her husband's office made arrangements for them to stay at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru.
Inside The Leela Palace Tower Suite
According to Shivangi, they stayed for 21 days at the tower suite of the luxury property. The suite was a fully equipped apartment, and in a video shared on August 30, she also gave a tour showcasing the luxury amenities she and her husband enjoyed during the stay. Per The Leela Palace Bengaluru's website, the tower suite features private balconies, fully equipped kitchenettes, and a homely atmosphere.
In the video, she showcased the fully equipped living space, which features a kitchen, laundry facilities, and a dedicated workspace. She highlights how she spends her days enjoying exclusive hotel perks such as high tea and professional housekeeping services while her husband is at the office.
The luxurious details
During the tour of the apartment-style suite, Shivangi first showed the living room – a spacious area featuring lavish wooden flooring, comfy armchairs and sofas, ambient lighting that elevates the luxurious feel, plush carpets, and wooden end tables.
The living room also leads to the balcony. One detail she shared about the suite was that they received little surprises and confectionery from the hotel staff whenever they stepped out of the room. It is also during this time that the staff come and tidy their room, and they get a clean space to enjoy after a long day.
The living room also features a fully equipped kitchenette with a washing machine, microwave, and refrigerator. She also gave a tour of their bedroom, which featured a four-poster bed, an office nook for her husband to work, and a balcony. Apart from the apartment, Shivangi revealed that they also enjoyed other perks, including the breakfast buffet, cocktail hours, and high tea – all included in their stay.
Price of the stay
According to The Leela Palace website, a one-night stay in their tower suite can cost anywhere between ₹76,868 and ₹92,850, excluding taxes and fees, depending on the package you choose.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More