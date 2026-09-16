The viral 80s AI trend made me rethink jeans: 5 pairs I’d actually wear By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less The viral 80s AI trend made me look at retro fashion differently. I don't want the big hair or head-to-toe nostalgia, but I do want to bring some of those denim silhouettes into my wardrobe. I have a confession to make. The viral 80s AI trend on social media got me interested in something I had not expected to revisit so soon: old-school jeans. My feeds have been filled with AI-generated versions of people as their 1980s selves. The big hair, dramatic makeup, oversized silhouettes and unmistakably retro styling have made the decade look strangely appealing again. But while I was scrolling through one transformation after another, I found myself paying less attention to the hair and makeup and more attention to the clothes. Specifically, the jeans. That was when I realised something. I don't necessarily want to dress like I have walked out of an 80s photograph. But I do like what some of those older denim silhouettes can do to an otherwise ordinary outfit. A straight-leg pair can make a simple shirt look more polished. A bootcut can change the proportions of an outfit. A flare can make a basic top feel instantly more styled. Even an acid wash can work when everything around it is kept simple. So the AI trend did not make me want an 80s wardrobe. It made me rethink what I want from my jeans. Instead of buying another pair simply because the wash or cut is trending, I started looking at denim in terms of what it actually adds to an outfit. These are five pairs I would consider if I wanted to bring that retro influence into my wardrobe without looking like I am wearing a costume. 1. Levi's 724 Straight Fit Jeans for the easiest place to start

If I wanted to experiment with the 80s denim revival without changing my entire personal style, I would start with a straight-leg pair. The Levi's 724 Straight Fit has a high-rise silhouette and a relatively clean, straight shape, making it one of those styles that can work with clothes you probably already own. That is important to me because I don't want a trend purchase that requires five more purchases to make sense. A straight pair can work with a fitted top, an oversized shirt, a simple T-shirt or even a blazer. It also gives you some of that structured denim feel associated with older silhouettes without looking overtly vintage. What I like about the idea: It brings the retro influence in quietly. I would wear it with: A tucked-in shirt and loafers for a polished look, or a simple T-shirt and sneakers when I want something more relaxed. Consider this if: You want to experiment with the trend but don't want your jeans to become the most noticeable thing about your outfit. 2. NUMERO UNO High-Rise Bootcut Jeans for a little more shape

2 . Numero Uno Women's Solid Blue Wide Leg Fit Sustainable Stretchable Jeans Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The bootcut is where the retro influence becomes a little more obvious. A high-rise bootcut pair stays relatively fitted through the upper leg before widening towards the hem. That small change in shape can make an otherwise straightforward outfit feel much more considered. I particularly like the idea of bootcut jeans for someone who is bored with wearing the same straight or skinny silhouette with every top. The point isn't necessarily that bootcut is more flattering. Fit is personal, and the same cut can look and feel completely different depending on your proportions and what you pair it with. For me, the appeal is simpler: it changes the silhouette of an outfit. What I like about the idea: It gives basic tops a different proportion to work with. I would wear it with: A fitted T-shirt, tucked-in shirt or shorter jacket, with boots or shoes that work with the wider hem. Consider this if: You want something more noticeable than a straight-leg pair but aren't ready for a dramatic flare. 3. Levi's 726 Flared Jeans for when I actually want the retro mood

Then there are flared jeans. If the whole point is to have some fun with the 80s revival, I don't think every choice needs to be subtle. The Levi's 726 Flared Jeans bring a more obvious retro silhouette into the wardrobe, with a fitted upper shape and a wider hem. This is the kind of pair I would use when I want the jeans themselves to make the outfit feel different. The trick, at least for me, would be not to overdo the nostalgia. I would rather wear flared jeans with a relatively modern top and contemporary accessories than combine them with every retro trend at once. What I like about the idea: The silhouette does most of the styling work. I would wear it with: A fitted top and boots for a more dressed-up look, or a simple T-shirt for something easier. Consider this if: You actually want your denim to have a visible retro influence. 4. Off Duty India Iconic Babe Bootcut Jeans for a fashion-led take

I don't think bringing back an older silhouette means buying something that looks exactly like it came from another decade. The Off Duty India Iconic Babe Bootcut Jeans take the familiar bootcut shape and give it a more contemporary fashion feel. This is the kind of option I would look at if I wanted the silhouette to feel like a deliberate fashion choice rather than simply a return to old-school denim. That distinction matters because retro fashion can go one of two ways. It can look thoughtfully styled, or it can look like you searched “80s outfit” and bought everything in one afternoon. I would much rather take one recognisable reference from the decade and build the rest of the outfit around it. What I like about the idea: The familiar retro shape gets a more current interpretation. I would wear it with: A simple fitted top, contemporary handbag and modern footwear. Consider this if: You enjoy fashion trends but still want your outfit to feel current. 5. Kotty Acid-Wash Jeans for the full nostalgia moment

And then there is acid-wash denim. There is no pretending this is a quiet reference to the 80s. The wash itself immediately brings nostalgia into the outfit. That is exactly why I would keep everything else simple. An acid-wash pair can easily become overwhelming if you add an equally dramatic top, oversized accessories and retro footwear. But with a plain black or white top, a structured handbag and contemporary shoes, the jeans become the statement rather than the entire costume. For someone who has been watching the 80s AI trend and thinking, “Actually, I quite like that,” this is probably the most direct way to experiment with the aesthetic. What I like about the idea: It makes the retro reference impossible to miss. I would wear it with: A plain top and modern accessories that stop the outfit from looking too themed. Consider this if: You want your denim to be the conversation starter. The 80s AI trend made me realise I don't actually want an 80s wardrobe This is the part that surprised me. The more 80s fashion I looked at, the less interested I became in recreating the decade exactly. I don't need every element of the aesthetic. What I like is the change in proportion. For years, jeans have often been treated as a fairly straightforward wardrobe basic. Find a pair that fits, find a wash you like and wear them with everything. But changing the silhouette changes what you can do with the rest of your wardrobe. A straight-leg pair creates one kind of outfit. A bootcut creates another. A flare changes the relationship between your top and your shoes. And a statement wash can make even a very basic outfit feel intentional. That is a much more interesting reason to buy jeans than simply because a particular cut is having a moment. How I would bring retro denim into a 2026 wardrobe I would follow one simple rule: let the jeans be the retro part. If I'm wearing a strong acid wash, I don't need an equally nostalgic top. If I'm wearing a dramatic flare, I can keep my accessories contemporary. If I've chosen a straight-leg pair, I can play around more with the rest of the outfit. And if I'm wearing bootcut jeans, I can use the shoes to decide whether the outfit feels modern, polished or deliberately retro. This also makes the trend much easier to live with after the social-media moment disappears. Because that is ultimately what I want from a fashion purchase. Not something that looks perfect for three weeks on Instagram and then sits at the back of my wardrobe. Something I can actually wear. So, would I bring 80s denim back? The viral AI trend may have been what made me look twice at 80s fashion, but the denim is what convinced me to take the idea seriously. I don't want to recreate the decade. I want to borrow from it. For me, that means looking at the silhouette before the trend label. Would I actually wear straight-leg jeans with the clothes I already own? Would bootcut give me a different outfit shape? Would I have enough occasions for a flare? Would I really reach for acid wash, or do I simply like looking at it on my feed? Those questions are probably more useful than asking whether something is “in” right now. Because trends come back. The trick is deciding which parts deserve to come home with you. Similar stories for you: 5 Capsule fashion investments for September 2026 that skip the microtrend noise 5 Budget-friendly running shoes under ₹2,000 ideal for beginners; My fav brands These are the only co-ord sets I'd recommend after trying so many; my fav picks

My fav jeans: FAQs What jeans were popular in the 1980s? High-waisted, straight-leg, tapered, bootcut and flared silhouettes were among the denim styles associated with 1980s fashion, alongside distinctive washes such as acid wash. Which 80s-inspired jeans should I choose? Think about the effect you want from the outfit. Straight-leg jeans offer a subtle retro reference, bootcut gives you a change in silhouette, flared jeans create a stronger throwback look, while acid-wash denim makes the nostalgia much more noticeable. How can I wear 80s-inspired jeans without looking dated? Let the jeans provide the retro element and keep the rest of the outfit relatively modern. A simple T-shirt, contemporary handbag or modern footwear can balance a vintage-inspired denim silhouette. Are 80s-inspired jeans still fashionable in 2026? Retro denim silhouettes are being revisited as part of the wider return of vintage-inspired fashion. Straight-leg, bootcut and flared jeans can also be styled with contemporary tops, footwear and accessories for a more current look.